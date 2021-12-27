Experience Beyond Van Gogh in St. Louis

It’s an experience like no other.

Artist Vincent Van Gogh’s thoughts, dreams, words and remarkable artwork combine to make an unforgettable experience in the Starry Night Pavilion on the grounds of Saint Louis Galleria in Richmond Heights.

This narrative-type art exhibit provides guests with views of Van Gogh’s artwork through projection-swathed walls wrapped in light and color that dances, swirls and transitions into vibrant landscapes, cafes, portraits, flowers and more.

When guests first enter the exhibit, they see excerpts of Van Gogh’s handwriting and read about his life. They learn that Van Gogh moved to Paris in 1886 to reunite with his brother Theo.

“The City of Light is then home to the Impressionists: their use of colour and sense of freedom set Van Gogh on a path towards light, looser brushstrokes and unbridled expression,” one panel explained.

Another panel noted that in 1888, Van Gogh told Theo, “… I always think that what we need is sunshine and fine weather and blue air as the most dependable remedy.”

Later that year, the city and its chaotic lifestyle began to weigh heavily on Van Gogh. His desire to live in the countryside pushed him to move to Arles in the South of France.

“I have a lot of trouble painting because of the wind, but I fix my easel to pegs stuck in the ground and work anyway, it’s too beautiful,” Van Gogh wrote to his brother.

Van Gogh considered portraits as “one of the highest forms of art and aspired to be a portraitist.” So he painted friends and acquaintances.

The artist enjoyed rural day-to-day life. He based his inspiration on the people, places and things around him and said “if one truly loves nature, one finds beauty everywhere.”

He used rich colors and depth to “transform the ordinary into something ordinary.”

He wrote in October 1889, “I plough on my canvases as they do in their fields.”

It was in 1889 that Van Gogh cut his own ear off and then committed himself to an asylum. But he continued to work and create some of his most famous masterpieces, including “The Starry Night,” which was inspired by his view from his window at the asylum.

The artist struggled all of his life to earn a living from his artwork. Unfortunately, he disappeared just as his artwork began to earn recognition.

As they advance through this exhibit, patrons view more than 300 of Van Gogh’s masterpieces, including his instantly recognizable “Café Terrace at Night” and “Sunflowers.” They experience the intensity of his darker periods as well as brighter, more dynamic progressions.

Van Gogh’s artwork comes to life by appearing and disappearing, flowing across the walls and floor in immense detail. Beautiful musical compositions are paired perfectly with the creations.

The mesmerizing finale is “The Starry Night,” when active swirls of blue and white fill the walls and floor and transform into the kaleidoscope of colors of the famous painting.

“Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” now runs through Jan. 30 in St. Louis. The exhibit was extended due to high demand.

Hours for the exhibition are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Four entry times are available each hour.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.vangoghstlouis.com. Parking is free. Children 5 and under receive free admission. Group tickets are available for eight or more people. Discounts are available for seniors and military personnel.

French-Canadian Creative Director Mathieu St-Arnaud and his team at Montreal’s world-renowned Normal Studio created this immersive experience which takes art lovers on a three-dimensional exploration of Van Gogh’s work.

Beyond Exhibitions is the company of talented team members who combined their skills and creativity to then merge art and music with technological elements to bring Van Gogh’s story to life in such a powerful presentation that has never before been done.

“Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” is certainly an unforgettable adventure. It’s guaranteed to be relaxing yet inspiring, emotional and captivating. And it will be one of the most memorable ways to experience the life and artwork of artist Vincent Van Gogh.

Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.