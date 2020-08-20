× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Madison, Iron and Reynolds counties are full of beautiful locations to explore with the added benefit of being close to home.

The MU Extension offices in all three counties have teamed up for a three-county tourism event to promote physical activity and outdoor recreation.

"Extension decided to kick off the Explore Madison, Iron and Reynolds counties tourism program because we wanted to host an event that allowed participants to follow social distancing guidelines while still getting physical activity and learning more about our local natural areas," MU Extension County Engagement Specialist Ashley Bales said. "Our traditional in-person programs have been much more limited recently due to coronavirus concerns. This allows us to still offer something to the community that promotes tourism, but also encourages safety."

The Explore Madison, Iron and Reynolds counties event began July 15 but will continue on until Sept. 30. Individuals or families who visit five of the featured outdoor locations in any of the three counties will earn a drawstring backpack with a Visit MO Guide and local maps.