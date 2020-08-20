Madison, Iron and Reynolds counties are full of beautiful locations to explore with the added benefit of being close to home.
The MU Extension offices in all three counties have teamed up for a three-county tourism event to promote physical activity and outdoor recreation.
"Extension decided to kick off the Explore Madison, Iron and Reynolds counties tourism program because we wanted to host an event that allowed participants to follow social distancing guidelines while still getting physical activity and learning more about our local natural areas," MU Extension County Engagement Specialist Ashley Bales said. "Our traditional in-person programs have been much more limited recently due to coronavirus concerns. This allows us to still offer something to the community that promotes tourism, but also encourages safety."
The Explore Madison, Iron and Reynolds counties event began July 15 but will continue on until Sept. 30. Individuals or families who visit five of the featured outdoor locations in any of the three counties will earn a drawstring backpack with a Visit MO Guide and local maps.
Participants will need to post a photo of themselves or their family doing a physical activity such as hiking, walking, running, fishing, picking up trash, etc. at each of their five chosen locations with the hashtag, #ExploreMIR on Facebook. Once that is completed they will need to email Bales their list of locations they visited in order to receive their certificate.
Featured locations are Millstream Gardens Conservation Area, Amidon Conservation Area, City Lake Park, Silver Mines Recreation Area, Wanda Priest Park, Elephant Rocks State Park, Johnson Shut-Ins State Park, Taum Sauk Mountain State Park, Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site, Tip Top Roadside Park, Black River, Clearwater Lake, Sutton Bluff Recreation Area, Logan Creek Conservation Area and Brawley Park.
"In Extension, we are always looking for ways to connect people and communities," Bales said. "We hope that the #ExploreMIR event will encourage individuals and families to branch out into neighboring counties to take advantage of the outdoor opportunities available to them just a short distance away. While doing this, we expect that participants will learn new things about nearby areas, do some local shopping and visit new eateries, a benefit to all."
Bales said they have already had participants take advantage of the program and come to collect their drawstring backpack.
The event is sponsored by the Ellington Chamber of Commerce, Arcadia Valley Chamber of Commerce, Madison County Chamber of Commerce and MU Extension in Madison County.
Bales said it was due to their generous sponsorship they were able to order the drawstring backpacks that will be distributed to the first 200 people to complete the event.
"This event is intended to promote tourism across Madison, Iron and Reynolds counties," Bales said. "Each of these counties and the communities within offer unique opportunities, restaurants and events."
Bales said they hope families take advantage of the opportunities while providing an economic benefit to those places they visit.
"A few of my favorite places on the Featured Locations list are Millstream Gardens Conservation Area and Johnson Shut-Ins State Park for beautiful hiking views," Bales said. "In Reynolds County, you can’t go wrong with a visit to Black River for a little fishing and gravel bar time."
For more information, visit the University of Missouri Extension in Madison County Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MadisonCountyExtensionCenter/ or call 573-783-3303.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
