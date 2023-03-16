To celebrate Old Mines' tricentennial, this year’s Washington County Expo on Sunday will focus on the history of the village. The free event takes place at the St. Joachim Catholic School cafeteria, located at 10121 Crest Rd. in Cadet, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sunday.

The Washington County Expo, first held in 2015, focuses on Washington County history. Event organizer Cindy Merx said the Washington County Expo came from celebrating the county in 2013 and was the answer to the question of “what do we do now?”

This year, the event focuses on Old Mines' history and tourism, along with fun facts about the French history of the area.

Area historical societies, including the Old Mines Area Historical Society (OMAHS), Mine a Breton Historical Society, and the Iron County Historical Society, will present information about Old Mines and and its French beginnings. The OMAHS will offer publications and research tips. The Mine a Breton Historical Society will display a variety of artifacts, photos, and written information.

Other organizations that plan to participate include La Brigade, The Old Mines 300th Anniversary Committee, Washington County Health Department, Washington County Ambulance District, Belgrade State Bank, Washington County Chamber of Commerce, VFW Post #6996, Cordia-Humphrey American Legion Post #265, Washington State Park, Edg-Flic Vineyard, Winery & Brewery, Fyre Lake Winery, Missouri-Author Ross Malone, and a new organization that includes all types of crafting called the Craft Guild.

Merx said along with the history presentations, a silent auction will be held. Merx said auction items in the past have featured gifts, certificates from businesses, books from historical societies and wine from local wineries.

While the main goal is to teach area history, the event does raise funds through concessions. This year, the event will serve biscuits and gravy before switching to chili and hot dogs in the later portion of the day. The money raised from selling food helps pay for advertising or, in flush years, is put back into the food for the next year.

This event is one of many celebrating the 300th anniversary of Old Mines. The next event is set for April 1 starting at 8 a.m. with the OMAHS French Seminar. Events celebrating the historic village will be occurring monthly, with the main event to take place on June 24.