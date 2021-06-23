Faces of the fair: 4-H participants are happy campers during long week

It’s a long, exhausting week for the 4-H participants out at the St. Francois County Fairgrounds, but they wouldn’t have it any other way.
Early Wednesday morning, they started bringing their livestock and other animals to the grounds, some before 6 a.m.
Lane Falch, 17, a recent graduate of St. Paul Lutheran in Farmington, rolled in about 5:30 a.m. with his 14 sheep and three pigs. Both he and the sheep are thankful for the cooler weather this week.
“It’s lovely,” he said. “The sheep like it a lot better. I like it a lot better. Shoot, I was in a sweatshirt this morning.”
But that’s not the beginning of their fair week. On Saturday in the scorching heat, many of them were at the fairgrounds cleaning up and getting it ready for the fair festivities.
“We painted some and cleaned up the exhibit hall,” Falch added. “It was kind of maintenance around the fairgrounds.”
4-H participants will spend this week out at the St. Francois County Fair showing their animals, having fun, and getting very little sleep.
Before bringing in their animals, they spent the last couple of days getting their pens set up, many with festive decorations and signs.
They will start showing the animals on Thursday at 3 p.m. with the rabbits, chickens, sheep, goats, and swine project shows. The cattle show will be on Friday at 8 a.m.
But in between that, they will be bathing, grooming, and feeding them while trying to keep them calm.
Falch, who also shows his sheep nationally, doesn’t expect to get much sleep this week in his tent that’s set up near his sheep.
“We get usually three hours of sleep each night, if we're lucky, and keep on rolling,” he explained.
He’s hoping to defend his title this week as he has won the Grand Champion Ewe title for the past eight years.
“I’ve been blessed,” he added.
Even though the carnival has been cancelled due to lack of workers, there’s still plenty of time for fun, especially for their traditional kickball tournament.
Falch said he loves pretty much everything about the fair.
“I’m a social butterfly, you could say, so this is my big outing of the year,” he said. “We have a lot of fun, a big kickball tournament, concerts, truck pulls -- we kind of do a little bit everything. But I like the family atmosphere, how everybody is just kind of brothers and sisters out here, all helping each other out.”
Many of the participants are actual siblings like Isabelle, Wesley, and Amelia Owens from Ste. Genevieve.
They arrived with their sheep and goats about 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday.
“I enjoy being out here with friends,” Isabelle, 15, said. “Siblings, sometimes.”
She was excited to find out that one of her sheep tied of the highest weight, which is a switch from years past when she barely made or didn’t make weight at all.
Little sister Amelia, 10, has two rabbits and a lamb in the fair this year. It will be her first year helping to show some of the family’s goats.
She said she likes everything about being at the fair.
“The only thing I don’t like is getting sprayed with the hose,” she added.
On Saturday at 3 p.m. will be the Sale of Champions, which Jill Herbst said is open to anyone. She said it’s a good way to stock your freezer with locally-raised meat and to support the 4H participants.
The gates open at 4 p.m. Thursday and admission is $5 (12 and under are free).
The project shows for rabbits, chickens, sheep, goats, and swine will be at 3 p.m.
At 7 p.m. is the $1,500-added MGRA 5D barrel race.
On Friday, gates will open at noon and tickets will be $18 ($15 advanced) and $9 ($7 advanced) for ages 6-12 (5 and under are free).
The day starts will the cattle show at 8 a.m. and the 4H dog show after.
Friday night is a busy night with a couple of events and concerts.
The Open Fair Horse Show is at 7 p.m.
At 7 p.m., there will be a Cowboy Mounted Shooting event with the Missouri Big Irons. At the same time is an XCaliber pulling event.
American Idol winner Laine Hardy will take the stage at 8:30 p.m.
The local Johnathan Braddy Band will open for Hardy at 7 p.m.
The fair concludes on Saturday with the gates opening at noon. Tickets are $15 and $7 for ages 6-12 (5 and under are free).
Antique tractors will be on display at 10 a.m. and there will be a cornhole tournament at noon.
The kids tractor pull will be at 12:30 p.m. (registration at noon) and the Good Ol’ Boys pull at 2 p.m.
The sale of the champion livestock will be at 3 p.m.
The main event on Saturday night is the Auto Plaza Group Empire Classic with winged sprints, micro sprints, and mod lites on the race track.
More information can be found at https://www.sfcfairgrounds.com/ or on their Facebook page.
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.