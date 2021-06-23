Faces of the fair: 4-H participants are happy campers during long week

It’s a long, exhausting week for the 4-H participants out at the St. Francois County Fairgrounds, but they wouldn’t have it any other way.

Early Wednesday morning, they started bringing their livestock and other animals to the grounds, some before 6 a.m.

Lane Falch, 17, a recent graduate of St. Paul Lutheran in Farmington, rolled in about 5:30 a.m. with his 14 sheep and three pigs. Both he and the sheep are thankful for the cooler weather this week.

“It’s lovely,” he said. “The sheep like it a lot better. I like it a lot better. Shoot, I was in a sweatshirt this morning.”

But that’s not the beginning of their fair week. On Saturday in the scorching heat, many of them were at the fairgrounds cleaning up and getting it ready for the fair festivities.

“We painted some and cleaned up the exhibit hall,” Falch added. “It was kind of maintenance around the fairgrounds.”

Before bringing in their animals, they spent the last couple of days getting their pens set up, many with festive decorations and signs.

They will start showing the animals on Thursday at 3 p.m. with the rabbits, chickens, sheep, goats, and swine project shows. The cattle show will be on Friday at 8 a.m.