As part of the Jefferson College Performing Arts and Cultural Enrichment (PACE) event series, faculty members of the Music Department will present a recital on Feb. 9, at 3 p.m. in the Fine Arts Theatre on the Hillsboro campus. Admission is free.

For more information, visit www.jeffco.edu/music and click on “Meet the Faculty.”

The recital is an opportunity for prospective students and community members to acquaint themselves with the diverse talents of faculty through vocal and instrumental performances.

The Music Department has an excellent track record in preparing musicians for study at four-year colleges and universities and respected music conservatories across the country.

The curriculum includes a combination of method and lecture courses, as well as theory and performance opportunities. Methods courses introduce the fundamental music techniques and skills required for the music major--Class Percussion, Class Piano, and Class Voice. Special music seminars, workshops, and juries also provide additional opportunities for learning.

Jefferson College offers a variety of performance group and solo opportunities for the music major and non-major student as well as community members such as concert band, choirs and jazz ensembles.

