{{featured_button_text}}
Blues Brews and BBQ

Jarvis DeBrecht with Nora and Maya enjoy the Blues, Brews and BBQ festival in Farmington on Saturday.

View additional photos online at dailyjournalonline.com

 MARK MARBERRY, Daily Journal

Music, beer and barbecue was on everyone’s mind in downtown Farmington Friday night and Saturday.

The Second Annual Farmington Fall Fest "Brews, Blues, and BBQ" was in full swing with a massive turnout from area residents. The annual event was organized by the Farmington Tourism Board. 

“Our board decided to do a beer-brat-music kind of festival,” said Chris Engler, tourism board director. “I called Paul Grindstaff and formed a committee with some awesome people and wonderful talent. [The turnout] has been unbelievable.

“The tourism [board], their goal was to sponsor an event here locally that would be an event that we could have year after year. This year the weather has been perfect for us. Every single area has been fantastic. We couldn’t be happier.

Grindstaff was pleased with the event.

“What a way to bring the community together,” he said Saturday. “We’ve got food, music, vendors, drinks, sunshine.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

"We are estimating somewhere in the 6,000-7,000 range. Honestly, we did [Friday night] what we did [all of] last year. No fees are charged other than the $5 wristbands. We donate a portion of that to Help the Hungry. We are hoping to give them a sizable donation.

“We’re really excited that the Wood Den was here, the chainsaw carver, and Hawthorne Forge is here, and the world class barbecue. It’s super rewarding when we look down the street and there’s 2,000 people having an awesome time.”

The committee is all volunteer consisting of Farmington citizens. Dave Burgdorf is also on the committee and worked closely with Grindstaff.

“We don’t want the taxpayer to have to pay for anything,” Burgdorf said. “As a committee, one of the big things we wanted to do was to not ever have an admission [fee]. When you are talking about an event like this, it’s very expensive.”

One of the highlights of the event is the St. Louis BBQ Society-sanctioned barbeque competition over the two days. A total of 27 teams competed in five categories with the Grand Champion being the Two Krackers Cookin crew and the Reserve Grand Champion, Two Bubs and a Rub.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments