The 15th annual Fall Rocks event will take place this Saturday at the Missouri Mines State Historic Site in Park Hills.
The free annual event will feature 10-12 educational activities and game stations set up within the three exhibit galleries of the Powerhouse Museum.
The event will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. at the site, located at 4000 Highway 32 near the Park Hills exit.
Site administrator Art Hebrank said the free event is a great opportunity for those who haven't had a chance to make it to the mining museum as all of the site's historical museums will be open throughout the evening. Food and drinks will also be served during the event.
Co-sponsoring the event is the Doe Run Company. Hebrank said the mining company brings some type of large mining machinery to the event each year for people to check out and have their pictures taken with for free.
Children and adults alike can learn about geology, mineral resources, and mining by participating in fun, hands-on games, and activities including personalizing their very own hard hats with stickers and paints.
Some of the other activities will include rock identification games, game show-style geology trivia games, and hands-on games designed to demonstrate the various facets of the mining processes.
Hebrank said that one of his favorite games involves participants making their own toothpaste using minerals. He said the game demonstrates that a lot of things people use on an everyday basis come from minerals.
A film will also be shown which depicts the activities that once took place in the historic buildings. It shows real footage of how the mining and milling process was performed at the facilities during the height of lead production in the area.
A bicycle safety program will also be taking place and Hebrank said that they have some really great prizes to give away.
”It's designed to be a fun educational event for the whole family,” said Hebrank. “I think everyone will have a great time and we can pretty much guarantee they will learn something.”
