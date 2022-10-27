Fall Rocks returns to Missouri Mines State Historic Site Saturday

Fall Rocks is returning to the Missouri Mines State Historic Site in Park Hills for its 16th year on Saturday. The annual event has not happened since 2019 as a result of the pandemic.

Fall Rocks allows kids of all ages a chance to learn about mining, geology, and the historic mining operations in the area. Historic site team members and volunteers from The Doe Run Company will be on hand as well to answer questions at the family-friendly educational event designed for school-aged children.

The event takes place from 5-8 p.m. Saturday at the mine site, located at 4000 Highway 32 near the Park Hills exit.

The Powerhouse Museum will also be open and free of charge for families to explore. Several educational activities and game stations will be set up within the exhibit galleries of the Powerhouse Museum.

Site Administrator Art Hebrank said the free event is a great opportunity for those who haven't had a chance to make it to the mining museum, as all of the site's historic museums will be open throughout the evening.

Food and drinks will also be served during the event, which is co-sponsored by The Doe Run Company. Hebrank said the mining company is bringing a giant mining truck to this year’s Fall Rocks with “tires higher than the parents,” providing great free photo opportunities.

“What we’re trying to do here is provide a fun and educational evening for the whole family,” said Hebrank. “While the activities are mostly designed for kids, parents really enjoy them also.”

Event-goers will learn about geology, mineral resources, and mining by participating in fun, hands-on games, and activities, including personalizing their very own hard hats with stickers and paints.

Some of the other planned activities include rock and mineral identification games, rock and geology trivia, and hands-on games designed to demonstrate the various facets of the mining processes.

Hebrank said that one of his favorite games involves participants making their own toothpaste using minerals that are mined out of the ground. He said the game demonstrates that a lot of things people use on an everyday basis come from minerals.

A film will also be shown which depicts the activities that once took place in the historic buildings. It shows real footage of how the mining and milling process was performed at the facilities during the height of lead production in the area.

A bicycle safety program will also be taking place, and Hebrank said that they have some really great prizes to give away.

For more information about Fall Rock, call the Missouri Mines State Historic Site at 573-431-6226, or visit mostateparks.com.