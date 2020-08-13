Farm by day, drive-in by night

A big screen, a starry sky and the rolling hills of Madison County are just a few of the highlights of being out at Little River Farm People for their new Drive-In.
David and Karen Whitener decided to hold the movie nights at their farm to offer something for families to do. The original idea was to have them in the fall, but when COVID changed everything Karen said she thought families may need something to do.
"When I was a kid drive-in movies were the bomb," Karen said. "You went. It was so great you had the think thing you pulled off the little speaker and you sat there and it sounded atrocious but that was the funnest thing on the planet to do."
Karen said she had originally been in talks with Tim Smith about holding scary movie nights in the fall and ended up purchasing his equipment and getting the licensing to hold the public views.
"We had the equipment and then COVID, honestly if it had not been for COVID I'm not sure it would have grown to this," Karen said. "I was like, everyone is stuck at home right now, not totally stuck, but this is something they might possibly want to do."
Karen said her family had been watching movies in the evenings almost every night and that was when she realized other people may want to come earlier than fall.
"I was like wait a minute, I know other people would want to come and that's how we ended up doing it sooner," Karen said. "It just got bigger."
So like everything else on the Little River Farm People farm, it grew into something everyone could enjoy.
The showings will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday, weather permitting. The cost will be $5 per person or $20 for a carload. Little River Farm People is located at 1287 Madison 505 in Fredericktown, for directions click the link on their Facebook page or turn left on Madison 504 just past the 67 overpass heading out of town and follow the signs. If you have any issues call 573-561-3163
Karen said movies will begin at dark, which will change each weekend, but right now that means roughly 8:30 p.m.
"You can watch from your car or we'll have an area in front of the screen for chairs, blankets etc.," Karen said. "Bug spray is definitely recommended. We don't have a lot of issues with mosquitoes, but better safe than sorry."
Karen said they will be asking everyone to keep safe social distance and if they choose to sit in the front instead of in their cars to stay at least six feet away from the nearest person.
The first weekend for the drive-in saw a lot of rain for "Charlotte's Web" but only rained out one night.
"We will probably end up with some rain out and shifting of shows, so check the Facebook page for updates on movies," Karen said. "It could be pouring rain at 6 p.m. and by 8 p.m. the sun is shining."
Karen said, on a clear night, even with the screen on, the stargazing at the farm is amazing.
"When you are sitting out, even with a movie on, you feel like you are at the planetarium," Karen said. "As long as it's not cloudy you can see the milky way as clear as day. You can see horizon to horizon all around you, it's amazing."
In October, Karen said they still plan to have the scary movie nights with possibly a kid friendly weekend and then a horror movie weekend. She said to also watch for the opening of their first Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch.
To keep up to date on which movies will be playing and all the happenings at Little River Farm People find them on Facebook.
