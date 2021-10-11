 Skip to main content
Farmers market plans Harvest Celebration Saturday
Farmers market plans Harvest Celebration Saturday

Farmers market plans first Harvest Celebration

The Farmington Farmers Market is inviting the community to attend its first Harvest Celebration being held from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday on the VFW Post 5896 parking lot. The free and family-friendly event will feature all kinds of activities for the kids, live music, artisans and craftsmen, as well as great food available for purchase at the VFW BBQ Food Truck.

With fall's arrival, communities and organizations throughout the Parkland are planning a wide variety of events and activities to celebrate the change of colors and welcoming the crisp, cool mornings that the time has come to say a fond farewell to summer. 

For the very first time ever, the Farmington Farmers Market will be holding a Harvest Celebration from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday on the VFW Post 5896 parking lot, located at 814 E. Karsch Blvd. in Farmington.

“We’re inviting everyone in the area to come to this family-friendly event,” said Teri Cox, Farmington Farmers Market spokesperson. “Harvest Celebration is going to have free activities for children at the Kids’ Activities Tent that will include face painting, art activities, and games.

"The VFW is going to open its BBQ Food Truck for this one-day event with their complete menu available that includes hot dogs, brats, pork steaks with all the fixins, and drinks.

The Harvest Celebration is also going to offer live music and performing arts provided by the Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy, as well as live artisans and craft vendors working at their booths.

"People can meet their local farmers that day, too. It’s going to be a great day and we’re hoping everyone will come out and enjoy this special first-time event.”

For more information or to answer questions about the Harvest Celebration, follow the Farmington-Missouri Farmers Market Facebook page @farmingtonfarmersmarket

