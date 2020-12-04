Farmington Christmas parade a crowd favorite

Despite concerns Friday afternoon that a gas leak discovered in front of city hall might force the cancellation of the annual Krekeler Jewelers Farmington Christmas Parade — or at least require a change in the parade route — the leak was quickly repaired, and the event was held later that evening as originally planned.

And what a delightful evening it turned out to be.

Organized by the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce, the parade, themed “A Magical Family Christmas,” once again proved to be a festive and colorful way for the city to celebrate the start of the Christmas season, as well as welcome Santa and Mrs. Claus to town.

The parade route began on Franklin Street where it turned left at city hall and continued down Columbia to Henry Street. The parade then turned left on Liberty Street and headed back to Franklin.

People started filling the sidewalks along the parade route and by the time the parade began, a good-sized crowd had assembled to enjoy the show.

“It was wonderful,” said Candy Hente, the chamber’s executive director. “We had about 25 floats this year. What we were hearing from the crowd was that they were just glad to be able to have a little normalcy in their lives. We’re happy we could provide that for the community.