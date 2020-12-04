Farmington Christmas parade a crowd favorite

Despite concerns Friday afternoon that a gas leak discovered in front of city hall might force the cancellation of the annual Krekeler Jewelers Farmington Christmas Parade — or at least require a change in the parade route — the leak was quickly repaired, and the event was held later that evening as originally planned.
And what a delightful evening it turned out to be.
Organized by the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce, the parade, themed “A Magical Family Christmas,” once again proved to be a festive and colorful way for the city to celebrate the start of the Christmas season, as well as welcome Santa and Mrs. Claus to town.
The parade route began on Franklin Street where it turned left at city hall and continued down Columbia to Henry Street. The parade then turned left on Liberty Street and headed back to Franklin.
People started filling the sidewalks along the parade route and by the time the parade began, a good-sized crowd had assembled to enjoy the show.
Support Local Journalism
The 2020 Krekeler Jewelers Farmington Christmas Parade returned to the downtown area on the evening of Friday, Dec. 4. Beautiful floats, along…
“It was wonderful,” said Candy Hente, the chamber’s executive director. “We had about 25 floats this year. What we were hearing from the crowd was that they were just glad to be able to have a little normalcy in their lives. We’re happy we could provide that for the community.
Hente announced this year’s parade winners: Best In Show – First State Community Bank; First Place – Bryant Restoration; and Second Place – Boyd Towing.
Winter Wonderland at Long Hall opened immediately following the Christmas Parade, but due to the pandemic no closing ceremony was held this year. Despite the programming change, a long line of parents and children took the opportunity to enjoy a “no-contact” visit with Santa Claus and enjoy CASA of the Parkland's “Festival of Trees.”
Also, in years past Farmington schools transported children to city hall for a visit with Santa Claus prior to the Christmas break, but this year City Administrator Greg Beavers said Santa will be going to the schools for outdoor visits with the students, weather permitting.
Another popular Christmas activity, Discover Farmington's Ice Skating Rink, has returned for its second year at a new location — on the multipurpose court at Wilson-Rozier Park, 811 Perrine Road. The rink will remain open to the public through Jan. 3 for free skating weekdays from 5-9 p.m., Saturday noon-9 p.m., and Sunday noon-6 p.m. Skate rentals are available on site for a nominal charge.
Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!