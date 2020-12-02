Farmington Christmas parade returns Friday

The annual Krekeler Jewelers Farmington Christmas Parade returns to downtown Farmington at 6 p.m. Friday, and the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce is encouraging everybody to bundle up and come out to enjoy the holiday fun and festivities.

This year's parade theme is "A Magical Family Christmas."

Cassie Thomas, director of events for the chamber, spoke about several changes being made to this year's parade.

“It will be on Friday this year instead of Tuesday, which is a big change,” she said. “We will start lining up on Columbia Street as usual.

"The things that we are doing different this year is that there’s not really any events afterward. It will end with Santa and Mrs. Claus on the fire truck. Winter Wonderland will be opening, but we will not be having the band out front or reindeer due to COVID and the safety issues we need to follow. We are asking everyone to follow the guidelines. Please mask up and keep your physical distance.

"Obviously, this year is not a normal year, but we are hoping to bring some cheer to downtown and get everybody out and excited about the holiday season.”