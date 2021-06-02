Farmington Country Days returns this weekend

Hente added that the area of the plaza from Columbia to Washington Street will be featuring adult beverage vendors.

"They will be fenced off and any alcohol sales will be within that area," she said. "And again, we will have a stage in that area as well."

Hente noted that Saturday's tractor show will be held on the US Bank parking lot and the car show, with more than 100 classic cars expected, will be taking place at the St. Francois County Courthouse Annex parking lot. Also, the quilt show will also be returning to Farmington Presbyterian Church, as well as the Little Caesar's Moonlight Bike Ride, which will begin at Harp's."

One of the most popular attractions returning this weekend is the Country Days Midway, sponsored by Ozarks Federal.

“It will be set up in the downtown area where it’s always been,” she said. “The carnival has some new rides they’re going to be bringing this year, so everybody has something to look forward to.”

For the first time, this year’s Country Days will be feature a photo contest. People are encouraged to post their Country Days photos on the Farmington Country Days Facebook page. The photo receiving the most likes and loves will be the winner.