For the next two months, the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce is forming a book club to complement an upcoming speaking engagement by John O’Leary at the Centene Center in September.
Candy Hente is director of member engagement and business development for the chamber and is coordinating the book club.
“John O’Leary is a best-selling author and world class motivational speaker,” she said. “Because he’s coming to Farmington Sept. 10, we thought it would be great to host a book club reviewing his book ‘On Fire’, which is about the seven choices to ignite a radically inspired life. He weaves his story in and out of the principles, so it’s not simply an autobiography, but you are also learning something in the process.”
Hente formed the book club to help attendees maximize the experience of listening to O’Leary’s life experiences and inspirational speaking.
“A book club kind of forces you to have accountability in reading the book, and when you discuss and verbalize what you have learned, it’s been shown that it increases your ability to retain what you’ve read,” she said. “We’re really excited about inviting people to go through this process, in a way it is preparation to attend his presentation on Sept. 10.”
The book club meetings will begin Tuesday at the chamber office and will be every week on Tuesdays from noon until 1 p.m. through Sept. 3. Attendees will bring their own lunch, a copy of the book, and Hente will be facilitating the group. It will be a discussion group, not a lecture.
Hente stressed that the first meeting will simply be an introduction to the book and the author and that later meetings will still be open to anyone who wants to attend.
The chamber is inviting anyone to participate, and it is not necessary to be a chamber member to participate. The hardback book is available at the chamber office for $20 a copy, compared to normally retailing on Amazon for $26.99.
O’Leary will be at the Centene Center in Farmington Sept. 10. Tickets are available at the chamber office. The cost is $15 for general admission.
There are a very limited number of VIP tickets available for $50. Those tickets will have premium reserved seating, a meet and greet with O’Leary and a professional photographer will take a digital photograph of VIPs with O'Leary. Hors d’oeuvres will be included at the reception.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.