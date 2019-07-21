{{featured_button_text}}
O'Leary book club in Farmington

Candy Hente of the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce presents an autographed copy of "On Fire" by motivational speaker John O'Leary to Librarian Travis Trokey of the Farmington Public Library. O'Leary will be speaking at the Centene Center in Farmington on Sept. 10.

 MARK MARBERRY, Daily Journal

For the next two months, the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce is forming a book club to complement an upcoming speaking engagement by John O’Leary at the Centene Center in September.

Candy Hente is director of member engagement and business development for the chamber and is coordinating the book club.

“John O’Leary is a best-selling author and world class motivational speaker,” she said. “Because he’s coming to Farmington Sept. 10, we thought it would be great to host a book club reviewing his book ‘On Fire’, which is about the seven choices to ignite a radically inspired life. He weaves his story in and out of the principles, so it’s not simply an autobiography, but you are also learning something in the process.”

Hente formed the book club to help attendees maximize the experience of listening to O’Leary’s life experiences and inspirational speaking.

“A book club kind of forces you to have accountability in reading the book, and when you discuss and verbalize what you have learned, it’s been shown that it increases your ability to retain what you’ve read,” she said. “We’re really excited about inviting people to go through this process, in a way it is preparation to attend his presentation on Sept. 10.”

The book club meetings will begin Tuesday at the chamber office and will be every week on Tuesdays from noon until 1 p.m. through Sept. 3. Attendees will bring their own lunch, a copy of the book, and Hente will be facilitating the group. It will be a discussion group, not a lecture.

Hente stressed that the first meeting will simply be an introduction to the book and the author and that later meetings will still be open to anyone who wants to attend.

The chamber is inviting anyone to participate, and it is not necessary to be a chamber member to participate. The hardback book is available at the chamber office for $20 a copy, compared to normally retailing on Amazon for $26.99.

O’Leary will be at the Centene Center in Farmington Sept. 10. Tickets are available at the chamber office. The cost is $15 for general admission.

There are a very limited number of VIP tickets available for $50. Those tickets will have premium reserved seating, a meet and greet with O’Leary and a professional photographer will take a digital photograph of VIPs with O'Leary. Hors d’oeuvres will be included at the reception.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com.

