Farmington Water Park opens June 1 ... with occupancy restrictions

The city of Farmington has announced Phase 2 of the civic center reopening plan will soon be underway. The opening dates for the Farmington Water Park and River's Edge Splash Pad have also been released.
"COVID-19 recommended sanitation and social distancing protocols will be enforced throughout the facilities and all guests are encouraged to follow posted guidelines," said Greg Beavers, city administrator. "Occupancy for all facilities will be limited in accordance with the guidelines for reducing occupancy of shared spaces."
According to Beavers, the River's Edge Splash Pad will open for Spray 'n' Play at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 23 and will be available for daily use at no charge from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through May 31. Beginning June 1, Spray 'n' Play will be available at no charge from 9-10:30 a.m. daily. Occupancy will be limited to 40 guests.
"Beginning June 1, Farmington Water Park will open for the 2020 season," Beavers said. "Facility hours will be from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. Park occupancy will be limited to 450 guests. Season passes are available for purchase at a discounted rate at the civic center front desk.
"Effective June 1, the civic center pool and gym will reopen and all activities — including youth and adult sport leagues; child care; basketball; volleyball; swim lessons; and open swimming will resume."
Beavers noted that May 25 is the registration deadline for baseball, softball and youth recreational volleyball. Also, children under the age of 10 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
"The closure of facilities or limitations on use may be reinstated upon the advice of public health officials due to COVID-19," Beavers said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.