Farmington Water Park opens June 1 ... with occupancy restrictions

The city of Farmington has announced Phase 2 of the civic center reopening plan will soon be underway. The opening dates for the Farmington Water Park and River's Edge Splash Pad have also been released.

"COVID-19 recommended sanitation and social distancing protocols will be enforced throughout the facilities and all guests are encouraged to follow posted guidelines," said Greg Beavers, city administrator. "Occupancy for all facilities will be limited in accordance with the guidelines for reducing occupancy of shared spaces."

According to Beavers, the River's Edge Splash Pad will open for Spray 'n' Play at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 23 and will be available for daily use at no charge from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through May 31. Beginning June 1, Spray 'n' Play will be available at no charge from 9-10:30 a.m. daily. Occupancy will be limited to 40 guests.

"Beginning June 1, Farmington Water Park will open for the 2020 season," Beavers said. "Facility hours will be from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. Park occupancy will be limited to 450 guests. Season passes are available for purchase at a discounted rate at the civic center front desk.