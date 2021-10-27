Farmington's haunted house on Center Street

"We know that by handing out one little candy. It may not be the best for really young kids. [My neighbor] handed out 550 pieces at one per person and she ran out halfway before we were through. The street is just packed. There’s standing room only — you can barely get down the street.”

Advertised only by word of mouth, Fuller said that the crowd grows quickly.

“The first time my friend did it, we were jumping at people and were getting a good flow," he said. "We chase somebody out of here sometimes. I stopped, went back in and told my friend to go outside. There’s like 250 people out there in front of the house.”

Fuller does not charge admission for the spook show, and all of the living actors (or are they?) are strictly volunteers.

“I have two people that tried it and thought it was being weird,” he said. “Now they are like addicted to it. I don’t even see them until Halloween, I don’t even know where they are. They just show up. ‘Are we doing that?’ ‘Oh yeah, we’re doing that.’”

Sporting an impish smile and eyes that hint of a sneaky surprise yet to come, Fuller shared the backstory of how he became the scare of Center Street. Amusingly enough it all started in California.