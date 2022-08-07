Father, son share love of music

Lindy LaChance’s parents encouraged his love for music. His mom, Lawanna, was their church pianist for 65 years and still plays daily, sometimes for hours. His dad, Leon, used to buy every instrument he could get his hands on and told his kids Lindy and Craig if it was sunny, then they needed to go outside to play. But if it was raining, they were expected to pull one of those instruments out and “figure it out.”

So, they did.

Leon even sold his 1969 GTO to buy Lindy his first drum set for the school band.

Lindy started playing music as soon as he could hold drum sticks. He became more serious about music after he signed up for Dan Schunks’ band classes at West County.

To date, other than classes in school, Lindy has only taken one piano lesson, one guitar lesson and one drum lesson in his life.

“I’m a terrible student and have enjoyed figuring it out on my own,” he said.

Lindy knows “a little bit about many” instruments but is an “expert of none.” He’s played drums, bass, guitar, piano, dobro and mandolin in public at some point.

Lindy lives in Desloge with wife Teri, son Hayden and daughter Emma. He’s worked in the electric cooperative industry for 21 years. When he isn’t working, he enjoys playing music, traveling and cooking outside.

He credits Doug Berry for teaching him the most about playing drums and is actually the reason he’s still active in music. Berry saw Lindy at a Mineral Area College basketball game about 15 years ago and told him about the Baby Boomer Reunion Concert and how Dr. Kevin White had created the event. Lindy had never met White.

Lindy was hesitant because he hadn’t played in a while.

But Berry told Lindy he would be fine, so Lindy agreed.

When Lindy walked into the Farmington Centene Center, he was overwhelmed.

“I walked in, and here were all these unbelievable musicians like Doug, Johnny Washboard, Phil Hoffman and so many others,” he said. “I thought to myself how I was so out of my league.”

But the Baby Boomer cast welcomed Lindy like he already belonged.

“It really is a family up there,” he said.

Those 50 musicians who make up Baby Boomers are all very special to Lindy. He’s especially close to the Berry family, and the other drummers have been welcoming and supportive.

“If you enjoy watching Johnny Washboard play drums from the audience, you should see it from the stage where you can watch his feet,” said Lindy. “He’s the most entertaining showman I’ve ever seen up close.”

He said Kyle Bauche is a “treat, too, so talented, and he can play anything” and Doug Berry taught him “most of what I know on drums, even though he probably doesn’t realize it.”

Lindy said the emcees have added so much to the show over the years, from Rick Giles’ costumes and trivia to Jason Loughary trying to sell his house. The year Lindy’s daughter Emma played Sonny and Cher’s daughter in a song with Alan and Marilyn Berry was probably Lindy’s favorite show.

He said the audience is definitely what makes Baby Boomer concerts so special.

“The audience is definitely engaged, and the support from the community is overwhelming,” he said. “All of the shows are special, but I always enjoy the closing number where everyone is onstage and singing together, or hugging, or dancing and acknowledging the crowd with a great song like ‘Hey Jude.’”

Lindy said he’s glad to see the community enjoys the show, understands its uniqueness and knows that this does not happen in other places.

“If people knew how much effort Kevin White puts into this, they would be blown away,” he said. “In true Kevin fashion, he doesn’t want you to know, but this is a year-round effort for him to write all this music, scripts, and everything else that goes into this. It’s all just another reason that there is no better place to live than right here.”

Beyond Baby Boomers, 99% of all the music Lindy plays is in churches, he said. He also plays in the praise band with son Hayden and daughter Emma at First Baptist Church of Desloge each week.

Lindy recalled a story of when Hayden decided about two weeks before a Christmas cantata a few years ago to play the drum set for the first time at that cantata. Even though he’s an experienced trumpet player, he played the drums with no lessons or experience.

“He nailed it and has been playing drums on Sunday ever since,” said Lindy.

He said Hayden had “great training from Dobie Carroll at North County.” Hayden has also played on some stages on which Lindy could never imagine.

“Hayden got to play at the MMEA convention with the North County Jazz Band and was invited into the Kicks Band while still in high school,” he said. “Baby Boomers is one of the few times we get to play together on our best instruments and play the best music ever made, so it’s really cool.”

While growing up, Hayden watched his father and grandmother play music. Lindy played the guitar or drums and Lawanna played piano.

“Music has always been something that I’ve enjoyed because I’ve been around it for so long,” he said. “My parents kind of lightly nudged me to join the band program in school and ever since that, my passion for music has only grown.”

Hayden, who is a loan officer at Belgrade State Bank, first started out playing trumpet in sixth grade at North County. He first thought he wanted to play saxophone but at the last minute switched to trumpet because his best friend in grade school was going to play trumpet.

He said he’s been blessed to have grown up around so many not just fantastic musicians, but even better people.

“I’ve looked up to Doc White since I first picked up a trumpet,” he said. “He’s always been willing to give me advice and help me out, and he has always been a true inspiration for me in my life.”

Hayden credited Bob Monks with also inspiring his passion for music. When he first started going to jazz concerts and watching the Kicks Band play, Hayden was blown away by Monks’ talent.

“I always knew I wanted to play like Bob,” said Hayden. “As I got older, I actually got to know Bob on a personal level, and he’s not only been a massive influence in my life in regard to music but also in my personal life. He’s always been willing to talk to me about anything and everything.”

Hayden said he’s been blessed by some amazing friendships made through music, and he could not have asked for two better guys than White and Monks to lead him in all aspects of life.

As a young kid, Hayden grew up around the Baby Boomer show since his dad played in it for years. He grew up idolizing all of the performers and knew one day he wanted to be a part of the show.

Hayden worked his way onto the Baby Boomer stage by playing with the whole cast at the end of the show in the big group number.

“I had no business being up there, but I really wanted to be a part of it,” he said.

His first Baby Boomer concert as a performer is his all-time favorite. He was fortunate to be asked to play and this is not an opportunity he’s taken for granted.

“I felt the adrenaline rush as a performer for the first time and I had finally accomplished one of my childhood dreams,” he said, “and the moment I stepped out on the stage for the first time I was so nervous but also so excited.”

He said the Baby Boomer concerts have been “an absolute blessing my life and I’m very thankful for Doc and all the work he puts into making it happen every year.”

Hayden has made many great friendships, too. In fact, he’s known many of the performers his entire life, like Doc and wife Rheannon White, the Berry family, Johnny Washboard, Stormy Bennett, Phil Hoffman, his fellow trumpet players, and all of the wind instrument players in the show.

“It’s been great to form true friendships with all of those guys and also form new friendships with all of the other performers,” he said. “It’s truly a family and we all look forward to getting to see each other every year.”

The father-and-son duo shared the stage yet again this past weekend at the popular Baby Boomer Reunion Concert series at Farmington’s Centene Center.

Hayden said it is always a “true blessing to play with my dad in the Baby Boomer show.”

“We play together at church where I actually play the drums and he plays bass,” he said. “He’s always looking back and giving me the ‘death glare’ whenever I mess something up. I love playing Baby Boomers with Dad because I get the chance to turn around and give him the death glare back!”

Lindy said one of his proudest accomplishments is playing music with Hayden.

“Playing music with my son is one of the thrills of a lifetime,” he said. “He’s so much more talented than I am.”