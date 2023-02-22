“A spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down.”

This is one of the most famous lines by Julie Andrews in “Mary Poppins.” Andrews beautifully sang that line – and many others – in the Disney musical.

When “Mary Poppins” debuted in 1964, it became the highest-grossing film of that year.

Now local residents have the chance to be part of Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy’s production of “Mary Poppins.”

Auditions take place Sunday at 2 p.m. at Mineral Area College’s Fine Arts Theater.

Those who plan to try out need a prepared vocal audition (but not a song from “Mary Poppins”). They should have a one-minute accompaniment with no vocal backing on a CD or Bluetooth device. A karaoke track from YouTube or a similar source is one option.

Jason Carr, director of MAFAA theatre, said individuals should be prepared to learn choreography so they should dress comfortably and have appropriate shoes.

“Most importantly, bring a positive attitude and be prepared to have fun,” he said.

This local production of “Mary Poppins” offers roles for all ages.

“Bring the whole family,” said Carr. “Come be in a show! We will have roles for all ages and experience.”

“Peter Pan” was the original production planned for the spring but changed to “Mary Poppins” due to unforeseen circumstances.

“Mary Poppins” will be performed April 27-30.