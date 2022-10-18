Felix Vallé House Site hosts Rural Heritage Day Saturday

Celebrate the wide array of history from 1750 to 1950 with the team members at Felix Vallé State Historic Site in Ste. Genevieve from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday during Rural Heritage Day.

That Saturday demonstrators will be on site showcasing crafts and trades such as historical cooking, weaving, spinning, musketry, smithing, woodworking and more. In addition, the lower level of the house will have costumed staff and be open for self-guided tours. This event is family friendly and free to the public.

Felix Vallé House State Historic Site is located at the corner of Second and Merchant streets in Ste. Genevieve.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.