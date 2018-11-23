Try 3 months for $3
Felix Vallé House to celebrate French-style Christmas

The annual French Christmas celebration of Le Réveillon returns to the Felix Vallé House State Historic Site in Ste. Genevieve from 2-6 p.m. Dec. 9.

 Provided by Missouri State Parks

The spirit of a French Christmas will be in the air at the Felix Vallé House State Historic Site with the celebration of Le Réveillon that will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. Dec. 9.

This annual celebration highlights the music, food, customs and decorations of French Christmas celebration in the early 1800s. Visitors will have the opportunity to taste traditional foods such as bûche de Noël — a yule log cake — and listen to historic music in the parlor by the “Rick Thum.”

Felix Vallé House State Historic Site is located at 198 Merchant St., on the corner of Second and Merchants streets, in Ste. Genevieve. For more information about the event, call the site at 573-883-7102.

