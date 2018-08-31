The 2018 Desloge Labor Day Picnic starts tonight at 5 p.m. in City Park and continues through Monday.
Carnival workers and a number of vendors began setting up rides, games and booths in preparation for tonight's big draw — "Family Night." From 5 to 10:30 p.m. tonight and once again from noon to 10:30 p.m. Sunday, $12 carnival ride wristbands will get you on any ride you like and as many times as you want.
The wristbands are available for purchase through today at First State Community Bank in Desloge and Park Hills; Desloge City Hall; the Desloge Chamber of Commerce; and Desloge locations of Belgrade State Bank, New Era Bank and Unico Bank. They will also be available for purchase at the park for $15. An ATM will be located at the carnival ticket booth for those who need that service.
Tonight will also mark the opening of the Beer, Wine and Margaritas Garden provided by El Tapatio from 5 to 10:30 p.m.
Free gazebo entertainment for the evening will be provided by Déjà vu. Other groups performing throughout the weekend will include Bill Scott, Shannon Cox & The Black Diamond Band, Hogens Heroes, Borderline, The Ficken-Harneds Band, Crystal and the Bone Shakers, Night Shift and Medallion. This year's Gazebo Entertainment sponsor is Kernan Auto Body, Inc.
The chamber asks that there be no outside alcohol brought into the park. Also, no pets and no ATVs or other motor vehicles are allowed in the park.
Desloge Labor Day Picnic Super Sponsors include Thurman, Shin and Company CPAs; Mike Henderson; Kevin Engler; O’Dells Dance Studio; Mineral Area College; Re/Max Best Choice – Carla Duvall; The Bonne Terre Airport; Vicky Crocker Realty; Marlers Towing; K Buckley Towing & Recovery, Inc.; Raider Mechanical; Edward Jones – Brandon Penberthy; New Era Bank; First State Community Bank; Iron Workers Local 396; Midwest Sports Center; City of Desloge; Parkland Health Mart Pharmacy; American Heritage Abstract; American Family Insurance – Hannah Mahaney Agency; McDonald’s; Unico Bank; Belgrade State Bank; The Giving Tree Boutique; C.Z. Boyer Funeral Homes; Greene's Florist and Gifts; Sam Scism Ford; Walmart; Nash Realty; Pat King; Auto Plaza; Jason Smith; Parkland Health Center; Coldwell Banker Hulsey and Steve Grider.
Gazebo Sponsors are Bryant Restoration, Kernan Auto Body and Parkland Health Center.
"For more information about the many activities and events we have going on this weekend, we encourage people to drop by our chamber website at www.DeslogeChamber.com," said Paige Faircloth, chamber director.
