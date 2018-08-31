Desloge LDP Event Schedule

Event Schedule

Friday, Aug. 31

5-10:30 p.m. – Carnival Wristbands: All you can ride

5-10:30 p.m. – Beer Garden featuring beer, wine and margaritas

Gazebo Entertainment:

7-10 p.m. – Déjà vu

Saturday, Sept. 1

11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. – Carnival Hours

11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. – Beer Garden featuring beer, wine and margaritas

Car and Truck Show - Sponsored by American Family Insurance/Hanna Mahaney.

(Registration fee is $10. Check in from 9 a.m. to noon at the chamber booth. Judging at 3 p.m. Trophies at 4 p.m. List of classes available at registration)

2 p.m. Cornhole Tournament

Gazebo Entertainment:

Noon-1:30 p.m. – Bill Scott

2:30-4 p.m. – Shannon Cox & The Black Diamond Band

5-7 p.m. – Hogens Heroes

8-10:30 p.m. - Borderline

Sunday, Sept. 2

10 a.m. - Church Service at the Gazebo – Desloge First Baptist Church

11 a.m.-2 p.m. - CMA Motorcycle Show Registration fee $10 - Judging at 2 p.m. Trophies for all classes. All bikes welcome!

11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. – Beer Garden featuring beer, wine and margaritas

Noon-10:30 p.m. – Carnival Wristbands: All you can ride

Tournaments:

Register all weekend at chamber booth or at tournament location starting one hour prior to each event. $10 per event per participant. Forms also available at www.deslogechamber.com or by calling 573-431-3006

1 p.m. – Washers Tournament Gazebo

Entertainment:

12:30-2 p.m. – The Ficken-Harneds Band

3-5 p.m. – Crystal and the Bone Shakers

6-8 p.m. – Night Shift

8:30-9:45 p.m. – Movies in the Park – “Little Gians” presented by American Family Insurance/Hanna Mahaney

Labor Day

7-8:15 a.m. – Parade lineup on Walnut Street

9 a.m. - Parade begins. David Shaw, Grand Marshal

11 a.m. – Flag raising ceremony by Disabled American Veterans, St. Francois Chapter 12

10 a.m.-5 p.m. – Carnival Hours

10 a.m.-5 p.m. – Beer Garden featuring beer, wine and margaritas

10 a.m.-4 p.m. – MoCHIP: Missouri Child Identification Program presented by Leadwood Masonic Lodge

Kids Contests:

11 a.m. - Turtle Race (Prizes include Award for Best Dressed Turtle) Sponsored by First State Community Bank – Desloge.

Noon - Money in the Haystack sponsored by Unico Bank

1 p.m. - Water Balloon Toss – Sponsored by NHC Desloge

Antique Tractor Show presented by Mineral Area Tractor Club Gazebo

Entertainment:

12:30 – 4 p.m. - Medallion

Last Summer Blast T-Shirts available for $10 each at the chamber booth