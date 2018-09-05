Subscribe for 17¢ / day
The Bonne Terre Airport's largest event, the annual Aire Festival has drawn as many as 2,200 visitors in the past.

Due to forecasted heavy rains for this weekend, the organizers of the Bonne Terre Aire Festival have decided to cancel this year’s event.

Because of the event’s logistical intricacies, Bonne Terre Airport Facility Manager Steve Vogt said the event will not be rescheduled for a later date.

“It’s hard to set a backup date, because we start planning these things a year in advance,” Vogt said. “With the balloons and the band, these things have to be booked so far in advance. I can’t move it to the weekend before because that’s the Labor Day picnic, and I can’t move it to the weekend after because that’s the St. Louis balloon race. Then you start getting past that and the weather really starts getting iffy.”

Vogt said all of the vendors that had registered for the event had been or will be notified via phone or email, with their registration fees being returned beginning next week.

“The vendors will get their money back,” Vogt said. “Starting next week, I’ll start cutting checks so everybody will get their money back.”

Vogt said that while he will do his utmost to return all paid fees, if a vendor who has paid for their registration has not received a refund by Sept. 14, they should contact him to ensure no mistakes are made.

As the airport’s biggest event of the year and the proceeds going toward the operation and maintenance of the facility, Vogt said there are some possible additional events being looked at for next year, though nothing is set in stone yet.

“We’re looking at a couple of other things,” Vogt said. “The airport’s 50th anniversary is May 11 of next year, which is conveniently on a Saturday. We’re in the talking stages of starting to work on something for that. It won’t be as big as the Aire Festival, but we are going to do something. We’re just not sure what yet.”

In 2014, approximately 2,200 people attended the Aire Festival in Bonne Terre, which was the event’s best year for attendance.

Despite the disappointment brought by the poor weather, Vogt expressed thanks for those who have helped to make the event the success it has been in the past.

“We want to make sure we thank all of the vendors who applied and paid to come,” he said. “We want to thank all the folks who sent us positive emails and suggestions for the event. We really hate to cancel it, but I’m not going to get anybody hurt. We’re looking at it as a safety issue.”

For more information or to stay up to date on events at the airport, follow the facility’s Facebook page by searching for Bonne Terre Airport.

Jacob Scott is a reporter with the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616 or at jscott@dailyjournalonline.com.

