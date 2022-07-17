Few tickets remain for this week’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’

Anyone hoping to see the theatre performance of “Beauty and the Beast” should buy tickets soon, since 90% of the total tickets have been sold.

“I’ve had people tell me after the last two musicals that they wanted to come but tickets sold out before they were able to get them,” said Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy Theater Director Jason Carr. “So don’t take a chance. Go get them now!”

Cost is $12 per ticket for general admission. Tickets can be purchased online at [https://www.wellnessliving.com/rs/catalog-view.html?id_sale=4&k_id=2086274&k_option=6728766].

Performances of “Beauty and the Beast” at the Mineral Area College Fine Arts Theater will be Wednesday through Saturday, 7 p.m. A final performance on Sunday is at 3 p.m.

“I can’t wait to show the audience what this cast is capable of,” said Carr. “Every show we do, the talent pool just gets deeper and deeper.”

He said he’s especially excited to see large groups like this “when things start clicking,” adding, “There are some absolutely breathtaking moments in this show.”

For this production, several moving pieces with many set changes will take the place of a bigger permanent set. Also, a pit band will be led by Isaac Hallock and Amanda Dement and include some MAFAA and high school students. “It’s a great learning experience for the students,” said Carr, “and this will help cultivate musicians for future productions.”

He thanks many people for their support and contributions, including On Point Nutrition and Columbia Street Mercantile in Farmington for selling “Beauty and the Beast”-related products and donating a portion of their proceeds to the show, and Farmington Dairy Queen for having a “Beauty and the Beast” night where they donated a portion of their sales to the show.

“Without this sort of support from the community, we wouldn’t be here putting on shows,” said Carr. “Thank you all!”

The “Beauty and the Beast” backstage crew includes: Jason Carr, director; Rachel St. Pierre, assistant director; Matthew Standing Eagle Aguilar, stage manager; Annette Gratton, assistant stage manager; Jason Carr and Joshua C. Politte, light design; Annette Gratton, light board operator; Jason Carr, Todd Mahaney and Greg Gill, sound design; Todd Mahaney, sound board operator; MaKinna Wilkinson, follow spot; Juli Kleppe, head costumer; Dawn Fuemmeler, Annette Gratton, Rachel St. Pierre, Cassondra Smothers and Kaity Conaway, costumes; James Patrick Kahn, master carpenter; Jason Carr, Sam Gallaher, Tucker Juliette, Brian Womble and Brandon Wolk, set construction; Annette Gratton, Cassondra Smothers, Carista Davis, Melody Francis, Andrew Russell, Rachel Deidiker, Madeline Joyce, Ted Barnhouse, Chase Glore, MaKinna Wilkinson, Rachel St. Pierre, Parker Shinn and Faith Smothers, set and scenery artwork; Rachel St. Pierre, Annette Gratton and Cassondra Smothers, props; Matthew Standing Eagle Aguilar, Gavin Deyoe and the “Beauty and the Beast” cast, running crew; Sherry Francis, vocal director; Dawn Fuemmeler, choreographer; Isaac Hallock, band leader; and Tiffany Gallaher and Nicolle Oz Hahn, program and t-shirt design.

The “Beauty and the Beast” cast includes: Josh Politte, narrator; Lyn Ruess, Old Beggar Woman/Enchantress; Melody Francis, Belle; Tiffany Gallaher, Belle (understudy); Brian Womble, Maurice; Tucker Juliette, Gaston; Jimmy Morey, Lefou; Van Kleppe, Monsieur D’Arque; Kaity Conaway, Cogsworth; Chase Glore, Lumiere; Katie Orr, Babette; Dawn Fuemmeler, Mrs. Potts; Kama Wolk, Chip; Abbi Hallock, Madame De La Grande Bouche; Sam Gallaher, The Beast; Matthew Standing Eagle, The Beast’s Body Double; Rachel Deidiker, Madeline Joyce, Tiffany Gallaher, Beth Francis, Carista Davis, Gracyn Gray, Aubrianne Singer and London Miscisin, Gaston’s Silly Girls; Jackson Follis, Isaiah Dement, Parker Shinn, Eli Hallock, Toly McFarland, Ted Barnhouse, Ashton Dane, Trenton Kelley, Drake Williams, Ricco Marler and Reagan Means, male ensemble; Rachel St. Pierre, Ellie Womble, Faith Smothers, Lauren Jackson, Allison Morey, Sophie Haferkamp, Ryley Heady, Abigail Rose Kahn, Christon Hahn, Courtlyn Dane, Ashlyn Webb, Jersey Hagerty, Claire Francis, Penelope Cureton, Eloise Burd, Molli Reid, Aubry Hancock, Tiffany Black, Machaelyn Stokes, Lilygrace Hallock, Emma Spiker and Maddie Coles, female ensemble; Madeline Joyce, dance captain; Edwin Carr, Jackson Follis, Isaiah Dement, Ashton Dane and Toly McFarland, wolves; and townspeople Michaelyn Stokes, Toly McFarland, Emma Spiker, Rachel St. Pierre, Parker Shinn, Ellie Womble, Faith Smothers, Allison Morey, Eli Hallock, Ted Barnhouse, Christon Hahn, Aubry Hancock, Andrew Russell, Drake Williams, Sophie Haferkamp, Ryley Heady, Abigail Rose Kahn and Ricco Marler.