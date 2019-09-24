{{featured_button_text}}
FIAC Art Show

The Friends in Action Clubhouse holds two major annual fundraisers, an art show in April and a trivia night in the fall.

 File photo

Friends in Action Clubhouse will hold a Trivia Night at 7 p.m. Oct. 4, to raise funds for the BJC Behavioral Health rehabilitation center that supports its members on their recovery path.

The event will take place at the clubhouse located at 657 Walton Drive in Farmington. Registration begins at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $120 per table with a maximum of six players.

Clubs, churches, organizations and members of the community are invited to participate in what is being described as "a night of mind-stimulating questions." All funds raised that evening benefit Friends in Action Clubhouse.

Prize money being awarded includes: First Place – $100, Second Place – $75 and Third Place – $50.

Teams are asked to bring their own snacks and beverages, although snacks will also be available for purchase at the clubhouse store.

Sponsors are being sought for the fundraiser at the following levels: Gold – $1,000, Silver – $750, Bronze – $500 and Table - $120.

To reserve a table or to become a sponsor, call Anna Portell at 573-760-8363.

