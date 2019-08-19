Fighting cancer without the walk

For the past 22 years, hundreds of friends, families, co-workers and cancer survivors have banded together on a hot, sticky — sometimes rainy — summer night to light luminarias, visit each other under tents, and walk all through the night during the St. Francois County Relay for Life. The annual event had signified the culmination of Relay Teams’ months of fundraising to benefit the American Cancer Society.
This year, things will be different.
The elevated incidence of cancer in the county hasn’t changed — it’s still higher than state and national averages. In 2017, mortality rates were 18% higher than state averages, and 26% higher than national averages.
St. Francois County’s annual Relay for Life, however, is transitioning to a “Rally for a Cure.”
In an effort to evolve with changing interests, said Relay board member Glenda Straughn, the “Rally for a Cure” is being held from 5:30 to about 10:30 p.m. Saturday night at Knights of Columbus, 7897 Berry Road in Bonne Terre.
“The number of teams who participated were dwindling,” Straughn said. “We had to do something different, and having a banquet-style evening still gives us a chance to raise money to fight cancer, but it also gives everyone a chance to visit, remember, support their loved ones, and not have to sweat, get bitten by bugs, or suffer lack of sleep from walking all night.”
The evening of dinner, music and memorial luminarias has been designed as a fundraiser, friend-raiser, support system and memorial for those who have cancer, have had cancer, or know someone who has dealt with cancer. Dress is expected to be casual, not formal, and Relay T-shirts are being encouraged, as well as cancer-awareness colored ribbons.
Cancer survivors’ admission is free, otherwise tickets for adults are $25 and tickets for kids under 10 are $15. Tables of eight can be purchased for $200. Tickets can be purchased from Relay Team members and at Special Memories at 210 East Woodlawn Dr., Leadington. For more information, call Straughn at 573-631-0229.
Straughn said local radio celebrity Mark Toti will emcee the event when doors open at 5:30 p.m. Dinner will be served about 6:15 p.m., and attendees can bid on goody baskets during the silent auction. Music and entertainment will be offered by DJ Parker, DJ Edwards Magic, and Déjà Vu Classics with Ron Allen and Berry Helm. Luminarias will be lit that night, and can still be purchased that evening for $5.
“We have to keep the luminarias, it’s so important that people can remember those who have struggled, those who are still struggling, and those who lost their battle with cancer,” Straughn said. “We hope to keep all the celebration and meaning, without the bugs, heat and fatigue.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.