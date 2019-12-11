Miracles on Main Street once again transformed downtown Fredericktown in a storybook setting complete with carriage rides, presents, Santa Claus and Prancer himself.
The event was full of free activities for the kids. The Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library had a coloring contest and Mrs. Claus reading stories. Madison County Service Coordination had cookie decorating and free hot chocolate. World Finance offered free ornament decorating for all the kids. Then, of course, Santa was at the courthouse meeting all the boys and girls and gave them each a gift.
You did not have to walk far to find some sort of fun activity including writing a letter to Santa and mailing it off in the Madison County Chamber of Commerce's special mailbox. All the letters sent off through the chamber's mailbox will go straight to the North Pole and receive a special response.
Event organizer April Sarakas said she had two highlights of the day.
"First seeing all the kids and kids-at-heart line up to see Prancer," Sarakas said. "The smiles and faces of amazement when people saw Prancer made my heart shine."
Sarakas said the second was she loved hearing everyone yell out for Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Merida, Cinderella, Snow White and all the other characters they had at the event.
"I love to see a child's face light up when they see their favorite character or princess and are able to take a picture with them," Sarakas said.
Statler Realty, which was responsible for bringing the live reindeer, Prancer, to the event has already made plans for him to return again next year and possibly for a longer time frame.
Sarakas said the organizing committee appreciates everyone who came out and supported the event.
"Attendance was a bit lower in the beginning, but as the day went along and the sun came out, we saw more and more people showing up," Sarakas said. "Everyone seemed to be enjoying the activities very much."
Sarakas said moving the pictures and gifts from Santa to before the parade was a huge success. She said, since it is normally warmer during this time, it helped bring more people out.
You have free articles remaining.
As for the Parade of Lights, Sarakas said it was awesome.
"Tara Hale does a wonderful job organizing the parade for us every year," Sarakas said. "I had several floats this year that I thought were very neat."
Sarakas said she could not say she had just one favorite out of them all.
"Everyone puts so much work into their float, so I appreciate each and everyone," Sarakas said. "I look forward to watching the parade every year, just to see the floats with their Christmas lights."
Sarakas said the committee is already thinking of new ideas for next year and members are always looking for input and suggestions. If you'd like to share anything with Sarakas and the committee email april.sarakas@hotmail.com
"This event brings our community together every year and helps bring the magic of Christmas back to everyone," Sarakas said. "We host many free activities, so everyone can enjoy themselves and not have to spend a lot of money."
The planning committee would like to thank all the sponsors of the event: Finch Construction, Torrez Sanitation, Wagner Residential Care, Chuck's Short Stop, Fredericktown Christian Church, D & D Towing, Green's Flea Market, Gateway Motors, Sargent Construction, Seeding Solutions, Simmons Storage Shed, New Era Bank, and Ozarks Federal Savings and Loan.
"I would like to thank all the individuals, groups, organizations and businesses that helped make our event so wonderful," Sarakas said. "This includes helping Light Up Azalea Park, decorating the light poles around town, decorating your store front window, participating in the parade, setting up as a vendor, hosting a free event, or anything I might have missed. This event truly could not be possible without the help of everyone."
The event is organized by Lisa Howard, Danetta Howard, Sarakas and Hale.
Lisa Howard said she would like to personally thank Sarakas and Hale for all of their help in making this event what it has become. She said she and Danetta truly appreciate all of the time and dedication they have put in.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.