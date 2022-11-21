Final Art Walk of the year set for Friday

The last Fourth Friday Art Walk for the 2022 Season is set for Friday, and according to event organizers, the walk is a great chance to pick up some art for possible gifts with the holiday season coming up.

From 6 to 9 p.m. in Ste. Genevieve’s historic downtown area participating art spaces will be open for the public to enjoy. Most Art Walk activities are free and open to everyone. This is the last Fourth Friday Art Walk until March.

One of the participating art spaces for this month’s art walk is the Sainte Genevieve Art Center, located at 310 Merchant Street. Currently the art center is housing the Ste. Genevieve Art Guild’s largest exhibit, and a special preview can be seen of the exhibit Friday outside of the Art Center’s regular hours of 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sundays. Featured art will include paintings, pottery, fiber art, sculptures, prints, cards, and other various art media.

Other participating spaces include the Silver Sycamore Gallery of Fine Art, located at 302 Market Street, which will feature original art. Also featured for the evening is ASL Pewter, located at 183 South 3rd Street. ASL Pewter will be unveiling the special 2022 Christmas ornaments, and will also start offering a Green Friday special. With any any cash purchase, the foundry will pay the sales tax on the purchase. Quintessental Rivertown Spice & Tea will also be open late for the Art Walk.

In the North Main Street district, Music Art Love will be featuring new art, and music by Paul Hogenmiller, of Ste. Genevieve. This will be in Music Art Love’s new location, located at 137 North Main Street.

Nearby, EKleKTix Gallery & Studio, located at 130 North Main Street, will be featuring the annual “Biggest LITTLE Art Show in Town,” with about 100 small paintings available for purchase.

The restaurant Oliver’s, located at 109 North Main Street, will feature the art of Teresa Cavins. Other businesses such as Only Child Originals, 176 North Main Street, and Rust, 173 North Main Street, will each have a range of art and gifts available for purchase.

While this may be the last Fourth Friday Art Walk of the season, there are still art programs planned through the off season. The annual Holiday Christmas Festival on Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 will have the Ste. Genevieve Art Guild Reception from 4 to 6 p.m. on Dec. 3 at the guild building. During the reception, there will be a silent auction which benefits the Bette Geraghty Memorial Scholarship fund, and live chamber music.