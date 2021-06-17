Fired, a new choice for food truck lovers

Opening day deliciousness included calzones, gooey butter and salted caramel cannolis, and plenty of pizzas to choose from, including the Pepperoni Rancher and the Smoked Rib Pizza.

Chris has been perfecting his cooking skills for a few years now. When wife Amber worked the overnight shift, preparing dinner was Chris' job. Over time, he fell in love with cooking. Since then, he’s created many of his own recipes and has led to experimenting with different types of foods, methods of how to prepare them, and various styles of cooking. He’s taught himself along the way how to make anything, from smoked meats to baked goods. He added Neopolitan pizza and specialty cannolis to that list.

The list of house-made items is lengthy and includes Fired’s dough, sauces, honey, cannolis, smoked meat toppings, garlic olive oil, pepperoni jam and more.

“Choosing the best quality ingredients is the most important thing to us,” said Chris, “from sourcing our tomatoes and flour straight from Italy to tasting many different types of cheeses to find the best possible products we can find.”

The couple were inspired to name their food truck Fired because that’s how they cook their pizzas on a stone with an open flame.