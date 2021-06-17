Fired, a new choice for food truck lovers

The Hot Chick. Pretty Fly for a White Pie.
The titles might be unusual but the pizzas are unforgettable.
Chris and Amber Dunlap, along with 12-year-old daughter Dylan, will be serving these oven-fired pizzas right from their food truck, appropriately named Fired.
The Hot Chick is a pizza with smoked chicken, garlic buffalo cream sauce, mozzarella and a ranch drizzle. For Pretty Fly for a White Pie, that also includes smoked chicken plus a white garlic sauce, bacon, garlic mushrooms, caramelized onions and mozzarella.
They’ll also serve their signature pizza pie, with San Marzano tomato sauce, crushed red pepper, mozzarella, havarti and provolone, and topped with honey.
There are plenty of other options to choose from on the menu, including the decadent chocolate gooey butter cake and blondie cannolis.
Friday will be the first time the Park Hills couple has participated in the monthly Food Truck Friday event, which takes place on the third Friday of each month on the parking lot of United Memorial Methodist Church in Farmington from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. or until vendors sell out.
They officially opened Fired on May 1 when they set up on the parking lot of RaeCole’s in Park Hills. When they opened at 11 that morning, they already had a line that stretched to the sidewalk.
Opening day deliciousness included calzones, gooey butter and salted caramel cannolis, and plenty of pizzas to choose from, including the Pepperoni Rancher and the Smoked Rib Pizza.
Chris has been perfecting his cooking skills for a few years now. When wife Amber worked the overnight shift, preparing dinner was Chris' job. Over time, he fell in love with cooking. Since then, he’s created many of his own recipes and has led to experimenting with different types of foods, methods of how to prepare them, and various styles of cooking. He’s taught himself along the way how to make anything, from smoked meats to baked goods. He added Neopolitan pizza and specialty cannolis to that list.
The list of house-made items is lengthy and includes Fired’s dough, sauces, honey, cannolis, smoked meat toppings, garlic olive oil, pepperoni jam and more.
“Choosing the best quality ingredients is the most important thing to us,” said Chris, “from sourcing our tomatoes and flour straight from Italy to tasting many different types of cheeses to find the best possible products we can find.”
The couple were inspired to name their food truck Fired because that’s how they cook their pizzas on a stone with an open flame.
Currently they’re setting up on Saturdays locally and doing limited events due to both of them working full-time jobs. Residents can see when and where Fired will be set up by checking their Facebook page and Instagram account @firedsfc.
So far, feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.
“We’ve heard there’s nothing like our food in this area,” said Chris, “and one person even said we’ve ruined every other pizza place for them after trying our pizza.”
As a small business owner, the couple have already experienced a few challenges including dealing with unexpected issues such as equipment breakdowns and forgetting needed items.
The Dunlaps also offered advice to others who are considering joining the food truck industry.
“Don’t be afraid to ask for help,” said Amber.
Chris added, “The food truck community is awesome. When we’ve had a question or needed advice, they’ve always stepped up.”
He said food truck owners should also anticipate things will “cost at least twice as much and take twice as long as you think to get started.”
“Every single day is different,” said Chris. “Some days it seems like the line is never ending, and some days it’s steady the entire time without having a long line.”
The couple especially love it when their customers get excited about the foods they’re serving.
In addition, they plan to introduce new specialty pizzas and cannoli flavors each week.