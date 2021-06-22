Fireworks, bees, cheese and more abound in Ste. Gen this weekend

Ste. Genevieve will be one busy county this weekend, with a higher-than-usual number of events taking place in what’s already a pretty tourism-savvy town.

The Fourth Friday Art Walk starts at 5 p.m. at the Welcome Center on 66 S. Main St., where maps can be gotten of the participating galleries. The art walks are conducted February through November throughout the year, usually 6-9 p.m. on — spoiler alert — the fourth Friday of each month. The walks are sponsored by the Gallery Association of Sainte Genevieve.

The reason Friday’s art walk is an hour earlier is to make sure everyone can also make it to the Ste. Genevieve Fireworks Display and Municipal Band’s patriotic performance in Pere Marquette City Park a couple hours later, according to City Administrator Happy Welch.

At 7 p.m., the Municipal Band is set to play on Yanks Baseball Field as the crowd gathers for some concessions and to claim their spots on the hillside with lawn chairs and blankets for optimum fireworks viewing.

“The pyrotechnics happen near the river,” Welch said. “Any place on that hillside is good for viewing.” The show is reportedly to be conducted by J&M Displays out of St. Louis.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}