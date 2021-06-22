Fireworks, bees, cheese and more abound in Ste. Gen this weekend

Ste. Genevieve will be one busy county this weekend, with a higher-than-usual number of events taking place in what’s already a pretty tourism-savvy town.
The Fourth Friday Art Walk starts at 5 p.m. at the Welcome Center on 66 S. Main St., where maps can be gotten of the participating galleries. The art walks are conducted February through November throughout the year, usually 6-9 p.m. on — spoiler alert — the fourth Friday of each month. The walks are sponsored by the Gallery Association of Sainte Genevieve.
The reason Friday’s art walk is an hour earlier is to make sure everyone can also make it to the Ste. Genevieve Fireworks Display and Municipal Band’s patriotic performance in Pere Marquette City Park a couple hours later, according to City Administrator Happy Welch.
At 7 p.m., the Municipal Band is set to play on Yanks Baseball Field as the crowd gathers for some concessions and to claim their spots on the hillside with lawn chairs and blankets for optimum fireworks viewing.
“The pyrotechnics happen near the river,” Welch said. “Any place on that hillside is good for viewing.” The show is reportedly to be conducted by J&M Displays out of St. Louis.
Anyone interested in keeping the party going can check in on the Summer Music Series that takes place every Friday night in June and July at the Orris, a former movie theater in the historic district of downtown Ste. Genevieve, 265 Merchant St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and performances begin at 8 p.m. Friday night will feature Chattahoochee, a Tribute to Alan Jackson. It’s sponsored by the local chamber of commerce.
People might also do well to get a good night’s sleep, though, because the next two days will be filled with events – their choices revolving around honey and bees, produce, cheese and “Frozen.”
The next morning, beginning at 7 a.m. at 600 Market St. across from the old cemetery, the Ste. Genevieve Farmers Market will be showcasing the area’s best baked goods, locally-grown seasonal produce, honey, crafts, and floral and plant offerings for purchase, to name just a few things.
After munching on danish and gathering fresh veggies and flowers, it’ll be time to buzz over to what’s hoped to be the first annual, two-day Honey Festival and Market organized by Harold’s Famous Bee Cream. There will be honey tastings, mead tastings, honey- and bee-related merchandise, music, bee education opportunities, food trucks, and activities for kids. It’s all happening in historic downtown Ste. Genevieve over the course of Saturday and Sunday.
On Saturday night before dusk, Ste. Genevieve Parks & Recreation is sponsoring the first of its Movies in the Park series, featuring a free showing of the Disney movie, “Frozen.”
The next day, Sunday, cheese lovers can head over to Bloomsdale and Baetje Farms for its Cheese and Wine Festival. The event starts at 11 a.m. and advance tickets are $35 each, $45 at the door. Local creameries, wineries and artisans will be gathering until 4 p.m., and the events take place indoors and outside.
As stated before, Ste. Genevieve was already pretty tourism-savvy, even before it became a National Historical Park under the federal Park Service and its visitor interest increased. For more information on these and the many, many other upcoming events, check out the Welcome Center’s website at https://www.visitstegen.com/, or do a simple “Ste. Genevieve” search on Facebook and many events and pages will come up.
