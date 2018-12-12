This holiday season, celebrate the history of Christmas with a musical put on by the First United Methodist Church of Park Hills.
“Repeat the Sounding Joy,” is free to the public, and performances will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 20-21.
This musical shares an intriguing look at the sharing of the Christmas story, moving from modern day through different eras, back to Bethlehem.
“We start with scenes from several beloved Christmas movies, then travel back to the early 1900s and through Victorian era, complete with carolers," said Music Director Ryan Hassell. "After that, we travel through the dark ages in a scene complete with monks and Gregorian chants performed by the choir. Finally, we end up at the manger.”
The production is full of both new and beloved songs, each in period style and telling a timeless message of the birth of Christ. It pays tribute to classic Christmas films such as "A Christmas Carol" and "It’s a Wonderful Life" through the recreation of songs and scenes. The show culminates with a fully-staged nativity, a carol song, and an invitation to become a part of the Christmas story.
“Our church is so excited to be presenting this musical to our community,” Hassell said. “I believe it’s going to be a great musical. We view this musical not merely as entertainment, but as a ministry to the community. We pray that hearts will be touched and lives will be changed as a result of our efforts.”
Following each performance, the church will have a cookie and punch fellowship. The First United Methodist Church of Park Hills is located at 401 Taylor Ave. in Park Hills.
