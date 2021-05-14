 Skip to main content
Florida Georgia Line to perform on big screen
Florida Georgia Line to perform on big screen

Florida Georgia Line to perform on big screen

Florida Georgia Line, with special guests Nelly and Chase Rice, will perform live on the big screen at Starlite Drive-In in Cadet at 9 p.m., Saturday, June 12. 

This duo’s song “Cruise” is the best-selling digital country music single of all time and they’ve performed for more than four million fans in headline tours. Now, they’re coming to the Parkland via the big screen.

Florida Georgia Line, with special guests Nelly and Chase Rice, will be part of the special summer concert series at Starlite Drive-In in Cadet. The on-screen concert is Saturday, June 12 at 9 p.m. Right now, tickets are on sale for $68 per carload (limit of six people) at https://www.encorenights.com/fgl. Prices increase to $79 after midnight Thursday and rise to $89 on May 21.

Starlite Drive-In is located at 15605 N. State Highway 21 in Cadet. For information, visit their Facebook page or call 573-438-4974 for show information.

Florida Georgia line is a popular country music duo formed in 2010 and featuring Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley. Some of their songs include “Meant to Be,” “Small Town,” “This Is How We Roll” and “Told You.”

Starlite’s summer concert lineup includes Skillet with Jordan Feliz and Colton Dixon on May 22. Bon Jovi will  perform later on the same night.

Doug Mercille, owner of Starlite Drive-In, said more events like this will be coming up in the summer.

Patrons at the drive-in can order concessions online, to be delivered directly to their vehicles. They can also rent radios to listen to the concert if they want to sit outside their vehicles.

