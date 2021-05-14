Florida Georgia Line to perform on big screen

This duo’s song “Cruise” is the best-selling digital country music single of all time and they’ve performed for more than four million fans in headline tours. Now, they’re coming to the Parkland via the big screen.

Florida Georgia Line, with special guests Nelly and Chase Rice, will be part of the special summer concert series at Starlite Drive-In in Cadet. The on-screen concert is Saturday, June 12 at 9 p.m. Right now, tickets are on sale for $68 per carload (limit of six people) at https://www.encorenights.com/fgl. Prices increase to $79 after midnight Thursday and rise to $89 on May 21.

Starlite Drive-In is located at 15605 N. State Highway 21 in Cadet. For information, visit their Facebook page or call 573-438-4974 for show information.

Florida Georgia line is a popular country music duo formed in 2010 and featuring Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley. Some of their songs include “Meant to Be,” “Small Town,” “This Is How We Roll” and “Told You.”

Starlite’s summer concert lineup includes Skillet with Jordan Feliz and Colton Dixon on May 22. Bon Jovi will perform later on the same night.