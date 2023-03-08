She loves food, sunshine, the outdoors, music, laughter, friendships and family.

Krystal Kaiser-Barton dreams of going someplace in the Parkland where all of these things and people are gathered together in the same place.

“I want to sit outdoors in the open air, while eating the best food with good friends and family, while listening to somebody play and sing me a song, all while having a good time and laughing,” she said.

When she first began her journey as a new food truck owner of The Rolling Dumplin Pot, she was fearful and had lots of questions. Where would she set up? Who would she contact? How would she know where to go?

The answer? A food truck park.

After months of waiting, Barton and her husband, Lindell, were approved to buy the property at 150 Veterans Drive in Farmington. This spot is behind Sno To Go Shaved Ice and across from Farmington VFW Post 5896 on Karsch Boulevard.

EastSide Food Truck Park, Barton indicated, solves her original dilemma.

“EastSide Food Truck Park will take the fear out of the equation and hopefully help in making your decision an easy one about where to set up and serve,” she said.

The Bartons are intent on creating a safe, inviting, outdoor space for everyone.

“If the sun is shining, I want to be in it,” she said. “So take the love of the outdoors and throw my food truck friends and me all together in one place … and this sounds like the perfect adventure for me.”

Food, friends, family and fun in the outdoors are the main ingredients for the EastSide Food Truck Park.

Barton said one of the biggest reasons she wants to create a food truck park is to help small businesses.

“This park will be able to help multiple small businesses grow each and every day of the year by giving them a safe place to operate,” she said.

Barton said her own food truck, The Rolling Dumplin Pot, is somewhat of a seasonal operation, since most people prefer the comfort food of chicken and dumplings throughout the fall and winter. So her focus this summer will be the EastSide Food Truck Park.

“Once we’re up and running, you’ll be able to enter a code to unlock your set-up spot,” she explained. “I will be on-site quite a bit, obviously with my own food truck. I will be able to answer questions and help others if needed.”

The location on the east side of Farmington will accommodate at least 10 food trucks and trailers with at least five spots for tent or cart vendors while providing ample parking for food truck customers. The family-friendly environment will have covered dine-in areas, lights, restrooms and fire pits. Set-up sites will each be equipped with electricity and water.

“Our goal is to make this a relaxing spot for all vendors and everyone visiting the East Side,” said Barton.

She even plans to eliminate the one negative associated with food trucks: noisy and smelly generators.

“We plan to eliminate the noise and smell out of the equation,” she said. “Our park will be free of all generators, leaving the park peaceful and with the wonderful aromas from all the food.”

A dump station will be available on the property for owners to dump the grey water from their trucks before leaving the park. Because the health department requires water testing to be able to operate a food truck, Barton said trucks will hook up to city water to fill their tanks on location and then have a dump station for used water.

The covered dine-in areas will be equipped with fans, big-screen TVs, speakers, lights and portable heaters for chilly weather.

There will be plentiful choices for seating on lounge furniture, around the fire pits or even near the small playground, in Barton's vision.

“There are so many choices to sit, relax and enjoy all the varieties of foods our vendors will have to offer you,” said Barton. “Of course, you will still be able to grab your food and go if you are in a rush. We will provide a safe area for you to do so.”

For those who would rather stand than sit, they’ll have the chance to play horseshoes, washers, corn hole or Jenga Giant to work up an appetite.

Barton hopes to bring out the hidden talents of many at the food park.

“Not a competitor?” she said. “Check out our Starving Artist section. Are you a comedian? Can you sing? Yodel? Do you play an instrument? Perform magic? Write poetry? Paint or draw? This will be the place where all creative talent will be accepted and encouraged.”

The food truck park will also include a stage to showcase talent, from stand-up comedians to musicians and singers to karaoke.

“Bring your talent because we want to see it and hear it,” said Barton. “Laughter is key to having fun, and we want you to have fun. We want to laugh! If you have a story to share, we will listen.”

Her inspiration for adding a stage to the food truck park is from watching street performers.

“These people are giving everything they have in hopes just one person stops and actually hears them,” she said. “They just want people to listen to what they are performing.”

Barton said, “We want to hear our small-town voices. If people are able to sing/play acoustic and be willing to accept tips, I know it would be enjoyable for all involved because we have one of the most caring, giving, uplifting communities around.”

The Bartons have now teamed up with Taylor Engineering to put their plan on paper. Once this is completed, the land will be leveled and then water, electricity and sewer services will be added. Once the basics are completed, contractors will take over to complete the remaining tasks.

The Bartons will own, manage and operate the EastSide Food Truck Park.

“We like a good challenge and to stay busy,” she said. “From the looks of it, we are not slowing down anytime soon.”

At this time, the goal is to open EastSide Food Truck Park at the end of June. This tentative date depends on each of the various pieces falling into place at just the right time.

Regardless of the completion date, the end result should be a fabulous family-friendly atmosphere where people will enjoy their favorite foods while having fun in a safe environment — all in one location.