Foundation to Offer Fall History Conference

The Foundation for Restoration of Ste. Genevieve’s Fall History Conference will be held on Sept. 21, and will feature presentations related to the history of Ste. Genevieve and the surrounding area.
Conference attendees are invited to a complimentary reception on Sept. 20, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the historic Guibourd-Valle House located at the corner of Fourth and Merchant Streets.
The presentations will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 21, in the Ste. Genevieve Community Center. Registration will begin there at 8 a.m. and a continental breakfast will be served until 8:55 a.m.
Presentations will include Dr. Will Thompson - "The Old Mines - Ste. Genevieve Connection;" Dr. Carl Ekberg - "Black Colonial Ste. Genevieve: Two Perspectives;" Carol Kuntz - “French Colonial Kitchen Gardens of the Illinois Country;" Sandra Cabot - "Update - Ste. Genevieve National Park and Missouri's Bicentennial;" Jim Baker - "Set in Stone - Historic Masonry in Ste. Genevieve;" Anthony Starr - "Mine La Motte Domain: A Separate Place;" and Sharon Person - "Pierre Laclede in Ste. Genevieve."
On Sept. 22, conference participants will be offered tours of the Ste. Genevieve Catholic Church, Lutheran Church, and the newly renovated Antoine O'Neille (colonial silversmith) House. This tour will be offered from noon to 2 p.m.
The cost for the event is $50 per person, or $45 for members of the Foundation for Restoration, and it includes the reception, continental breakfast, conference, lunch, and Sunday tour.
To register for the conference, visit www.historicstegen.org/fall-history-conference or call the Foundation Office at 573-883-9622 to request a registration form.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.