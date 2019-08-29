{{featured_button_text}}
Foundation to Offer Fall History Conference

The Foundation for Restoration of Ste. Genevieve’s Fall History Conference is scheduled for September and participants will have the opportunity to take tours of historical sites like the Ste. Genevieve Catholic Church, pictured here. 

 File

The Foundation for Restoration of Ste. Genevieve’s Fall History Conference will be held on Sept. 21, and will feature presentations related to the history of Ste. Genevieve and the surrounding area.

Conference attendees are invited to a complimentary reception on Sept. 20, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the historic Guibourd-Valle House located at the corner of Fourth and Merchant Streets.

​The presentations will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 21, in the Ste. Genevieve Community Center. Registration will begin there at 8 a.m. and a continental breakfast will be served until 8:55 a.m. 

Presentations will include Dr. Will Thompson - "The Old Mines - Ste. Genevieve Connection;" Dr. Carl Ekberg - "Black Colonial Ste. Genevieve: Two Perspectives;" Carol Kuntz - “French Colonial Kitchen Gardens of the Illinois Country;" Sandra Cabot - "Update - Ste. Genevieve National Park and Missouri's Bicentennial;" Jim Baker - "Set in Stone - Historic Masonry in Ste. Genevieve;" Anthony Starr - "Mine La Motte Domain: A Separate Place;" and Sharon Person - "Pierre Laclede in Ste. Genevieve."

On Sept. 22, conference participants will be offered tours of the Ste. Genevieve Catholic Church, Lutheran Church, and the newly renovated Antoine O'Neille (colonial silversmith) House. This tour will be offered from noon to 2 p.m.

The cost for the event is $50 per person, or $45 for members of the Foundation for Restoration, and it includes the reception, continental breakfast, conference, lunch, and Sunday tour.

To register for the conference, visit www.historicstegen.org/fall-history-conference or call the Foundation Office at 573-883-9622 to request a registration form.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Staff Writer

Reporter, Staff Writer, and Photojournalist

Load comments