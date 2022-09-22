Fourth Friday Art Walk returns Friday

Friday, from 6 to 9 p.m., is the monthly Fourth Friday Art Walk for Ste. Genevieve, and this month it goes hand-in-hand with the 18th Annual Plein Air Competition. The Art Walk is open to all, and most activities are free.

The annual Plein Air Competition follows the European tradition of capturing the atmospheres of the outdoors. During the competition, the region’s finest plein air painters are invited to join famous regionalist artists by painting outdoors in the scenic Ste. Genevieve area. Painters will find the same French colonial buildings, Victorian commercial structures, and extensive gardens in the downtown historic district which had interested the original art colony artists from more than 80 years ago. New wineries and hiking trails can also provide inspiration for the artists.

There will be a timed twilight painting event outside of Brix Winery, located on Merchant Street, from 5 to 8 p.m. In addition, some of the plein air paintings will be on display at the guild headquarters, located on the courthouse square.

The plein air awards ceremony will take place at the guild’s Saturday reception, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Other events happening Friday evening include Brix hosting a QR ART collection on view inside of the winery, as well as hosting the winner of the winery’s “create our next label” contest display. During the evening, Bris will be serving alcoholic or non-alcoholic options including mead, hard cider, wine, and ginger beer mead-tails.

ASL Pewter on Third Street will be offering an in-store-only 20% off of any purchase storewide. The store originally was founded in California, and moved in 1995 to Salem. In early 2015 the two business owners decided to move to Ste. Genevieve, and opened the doors on the historic building. The lead-free pewter is offered in serving pieces, salt cellars, flatware, candlesticks, oil lamps, items for the desk including inkwells, plates and trays, tea and coffee related items, drinkware, and more.

Nearby the Silver Sycamore Gallery of Fine Art on Market Street will feature work from both local and nationally-recognized artists, including work originally started live in the previous month’s art walk by Leon Basler, who has since completed the piece.

Music Art Love, an eclectic gallery and boutique featuring art, decor, and more located on North Main Street will be hosting love music by Mike Alesandrini. The gallery will also have cigar-box guitars featured by artists J.D. Richardson. The shop will also host 50% off the summer wear collection.

During the evening, the Ste. Genevieve Antique Mall will feature artist Emily Gray. She is a recent addition to the art community in the city, and creates unique stained glass art. The mall is located on Market Street, and has antiques and art in a converted historic industrial space.

Other places opened during the monthly art walk include the E•KleK•Tix Gallery & Studio featuring new art and Oldies music, and Oliver’s will feature art by Teri Cavins. Rooted Coffee and Common Grounds Coffee House, QRSTea, Masquerade, Only Child Originals, and Rust will all welcome art visitors, and other downtown merchants potentially may be open during the time of the walk.