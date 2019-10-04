Bob Frakes' interest as young boy for lookout towers led to a life of exploring all the fire towers in Missouri, and his explorations led to the publication of his book “Remembering Missouri’s Lookout Towers.”
Frakes, a current resident of Southern Illinois, was born in St. Louis and spent his childhood summers visiting Missouri around the Clearwater Lake area. From a young age, Frakes had an interest in lookout towers and has spent many years kindling his interest for this architectural and historical piece.
"It really just became a hobby of mine," Frakes said.
Frakes recalls the first time he climbed a tower.
“It must have been over 60 years ago when I was a young boy, and from that first time, it [the tower] just grabbed my attention. The view and being up high like that, there was just something about it," he said.
According to Frakes, Missouri still has about 60 fire towers that have been converted to lookout towers but not all are climbable. Throughout the years, Frakes has taken to traveling around Missouri exploring and discovering more details about the towers which was quite an undertaking for him.
Even though it was an undertaking for Frakes, it was and is a hobby he enjoys. Frakes says that exploring all the towers of Missouri was almost like an outlet for him and his wife to enjoy Missouri.
In his adventures Frakes has run into many people working for the Missouri Conservation and individuals who share his interest and hobby.
In addition to this shared hobby, many of them have a shared concern. In Frakes' words, “They were fearful other people did not understand the history of the towers.”
Even though Frakes has been collecting information about the towers for many years, Frakes did not have the intention of writing a book. It was a combination of matters that led him to compile all his information together. Specifically it was the influence of the people that Frakes has connected with over the years that led him to start writing his book.
You have free articles remaining.
“People began to urge me to put all this [information] together in a book.”
One of the people that Frakes connected with along the way was Jack Skinner who is the son of the late Glen Skinner who was the Knob Lick fire warden until 1977.
Frakes said that running into Jack Skinner was like some kind of providence. From this connection, Skinner contributed an excerpt about Knob Lick Tower and his father for Frake’s book.
From beginning to end, it has taken Frakes about four years to get his book published. According to Frakes, his publisher acknowledged that this book was the most complicated book they had seen due to the amount of information and the more than 200 charts, graphs and photos.
“For an example, you can read 15 pages, and there won’t be a single picture because there is just so much information. But then, you can see several photos, graphs and charts together. It is very complicated,” Frakes said.
He is grateful to those who were generous enough to share those charts and graphs. In fact, Frakes will be giving 50 to 70 copies of the book to some of the conservation departments as a thank you for all they have done to make the book possible.
When asked what his favorite tower was, Frakes said, “I don’t know if it is possible to have a favorite. Well, I suppose I have a sentimental favorite. I would say Shannondale Tower. Fall is such a pretty time. The view really is stunning.”
One reason Frakes complied this book was so people who live within the views of the 60 towers in Missouri could know the history and appreciate all that the towers are.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.