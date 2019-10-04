{{featured_button_text}}

Bob Frakes' interest as young boy for lookout towers led to a life of exploring all the fire towers in Missouri, and his explorations led to the publication of his book “Remembering Missouri’s Lookout Towers.”

Frakes, a current resident of Southern Illinois, was born in St. Louis and spent his childhood summers visiting Missouri around the Clearwater Lake area. From a young age, Frakes had an interest in lookout towers and has spent many years kindling his interest for this architectural and historical piece.

"It really just became a hobby of mine," Frakes said.

Frakes recalls the first time he climbed a tower.

“It must have been over 60 years ago when I was a young boy, and from that first time, it [the tower] just grabbed my attention. The view and being up high like that, there was just something about it," he said. 

According to Frakes, Missouri still has about 60 fire towers that have been converted to lookout towers but not all are climbable. Throughout the years, Frakes has taken to traveling around Missouri exploring and discovering more details about the towers which was quite an undertaking for him.

Even though it was an undertaking for Frakes, it was and is a hobby he enjoys. Frakes says that exploring all the towers of Missouri was almost like an outlet for him and his wife to enjoy Missouri.

In his adventures Frakes has run into many people working for the Missouri Conservation and individuals who share his interest and hobby.

In addition to this shared hobby, many of them have a shared concern. In Frakes' words, “They were fearful other people did not understand the history of the towers.”

Even though Frakes has been collecting information about the towers for many years, Frakes did not have the intention of writing a book. It was a combination of matters that led him to compile all his information together. Specifically it was the influence of the people that Frakes has connected with over the years that led him to start writing his book.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

“People began to urge me to put all this [information] together in a book.”

One of the people that Frakes connected with along the way was Jack Skinner who is the son of the late Glen Skinner who was the Knob Lick fire warden until 1977.

Frakes said that running into Jack Skinner was like some kind of providence. From this connection, Skinner contributed an excerpt about Knob Lick Tower and his father for Frake’s book.

From beginning to end, it has taken Frakes about four years to get his book published. According to Frakes, his publisher acknowledged that this book was the most complicated book they had seen due to the amount of information and the more than 200 charts, graphs and photos.

“For an example, you can read 15 pages, and there won’t be a single picture because there is just so much information. But then, you can see several photos, graphs and charts together. It is very complicated,” Frakes said.

He is grateful to those who were generous enough to share those charts and graphs. In fact, Frakes will be giving 50 to 70 copies of the book to some of the conservation departments as a thank you for all they have done to make the book possible.

When asked what his favorite tower was, Frakes said, “I don’t know if it is possible to have a favorite. Well, I suppose I have a sentimental favorite. I would say Shannondale Tower. Fall is such a pretty time. The view really is stunning.”

One reason Frakes complied this book was so people who live within the views of the 60 towers in Missouri could know the history and appreciate all that the towers are.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Macey Adams is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be reached at 573-518-3616 or madams@dailyjournalonline.com

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments