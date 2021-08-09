Francis shares a love of all music

“She is a joy to be around and never meets a stranger,” said Francis.

Melody hopes to be a pediatrician. “Our family is centered in Christ and we strive to bring his love to the world,” said Francis.

She added that her family is her hobby when she isn’t teaching. She has a sister, four brothers-in-law, three sisters-in-law, three nephews and one niece in her extended family.

Now including the number of military moves, Mineral Area College is the 13th school where Francis has taught. She was recently hired there in 2020-21 as the new vocal music director. In addition, she is a professor at MAC and Missouri Baptist University. She is also an instructor for Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy for guitar, ukulele, bucket drumming, general education courses, choirs, music technology and vocal instruction for all ages from kindergarten to adult.

Regarding her newest endeavor as a MAFAA instructor, Francis says it is an amazing opportunity to bring her passion for music to the community.

“I absolutely love to see the excitement from the students as they gain an appreciation for the arts like I do,” she said. “My experience has really played into teaching here since I’m required to lead and instruct all ages.”

In fact, this fall at MAFAA she will be teaching “everything I have ever taught throughout my career, from kindergarten to college. It is a huge blessing and I cannot wait.”

Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.