Francis shares a love of all music

Sherry Francis remembers loving music as a very young child and singing for guests when they came to her family’s home. She vividly recalls taking her boombox and cordless microphone with her to school so she could perform for her class.
She said her third-grade teacher Norma Bell “was a saint” for allowing her to do a show on a weekly basis. Bell was also her piano teacher and encouraged her young student to share music.
“I always admired her,” said Francis.
From that point on, she sang in choirs at school, church and other events.
Francis said looking back, her music is “rooted in faith.”
“I find inspiration for all I do in the Lord,” she said. “He divinely directed my steps and led me to many people who have inspired me throughout my life.”
Her parents, Bill and Earline Abney, were supportive of her music, encouraging her to sing and participate in talent shows, choirs and special music events throughout the Hillsboro community.
Her father owned and operated a tow truck business, and the family all helped throughout the years.
When Francis was growing up in Hillsboro, her mother was an aerobics instructor and fitness trainer, so she knew a lot about choreography.
“I discovered as a teenager I enjoyed dancing and putting ideas and movements to music just like she did,” said Francis.
In high school, Dr. James Raspberry was Francis’s inspiring choral director, and he gave her performance opportunities in choirs and as a soloist for contests. She choreographed show choir routines and helped with stage productions.
Francis majored in music at college and worked under the direction of Richard Bell. She was part of many children’s musical theater productions and served in a traveling children’s theater company for many years with Wes Robinson.
Francis performed in many choral ensembles and took an incredible trip with the college’s Chamber Singers to New York to perform in John Rutter’s “Magnificat” under the direction of Rutter himself.
Later, she earned a bachelor’s degree in both music and education from Southeast Missouri State University and a master’s degree from Auburn in music education. She is currently halfway through a doctoral program in music education from Liberty University.
During college, Francis was classically trained in voice.
Today, she enjoys singing all genres and styles including gospel, pop, country, and rock and roll.
“I’m a little bit of everything when it comes to music,” she said.
As a singer, Francis has sung in choirs and small ensembles, as a soloist for weddings, funerals, church praise teams and children’s productions, military ceremonies, and performed the National Anthem for community events.
As a music teacher, she plays a variety of musical instruments such as piano, guitar, ukulele, and percussion and enjoys making the classroom her stage.
She is a MSHAA-certified vocal adjudicator, choreographer, workshop clinician for music educators, and served as a contributing writer to the acclaimed teacher magazine Music Express.
Her husband, Lt. Col. John Francis, was in the U.S. Army where he was a helicopter pilot and instructor pilot of the Blackhawks and Hueys. He still works for the Army with JROTC as the JROTC instructor at Fredericktown High School. He is no longer on active duty.
The couple and their daughter Melody moved many times throughout his military career. As a result, Francis has taught grades K-2, middle and high school in California, Alabama and Missouri.
“My husband spent many years in Army aviation,” said Francis, “and traveling with him has given me a wide breath of experience with music, culture and people of all races since I taught in multiple different areas of the U.S.”
They now live in Farmington. Their daughter Melody is also musically talented. She plays multiple instruments and “sings like an angel.”
“She is a joy to be around and never meets a stranger,” said Francis.
Melody hopes to be a pediatrician. “Our family is centered in Christ and we strive to bring his love to the world,” said Francis.
She added that her family is her hobby when she isn’t teaching. She has a sister, four brothers-in-law, three sisters-in-law, three nephews and one niece in her extended family.
Now including the number of military moves, Mineral Area College is the 13th school where Francis has taught. She was recently hired there in 2020-21 as the new vocal music director. In addition, she is a professor at MAC and Missouri Baptist University. She is also an instructor for Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy for guitar, ukulele, bucket drumming, general education courses, choirs, music technology and vocal instruction for all ages from kindergarten to adult.
Regarding her newest endeavor as a MAFAA instructor, Francis says it is an amazing opportunity to bring her passion for music to the community.
“I absolutely love to see the excitement from the students as they gain an appreciation for the arts like I do,” she said. “My experience has really played into teaching here since I’m required to lead and instruct all ages.”
In fact, this fall at MAFAA she will be teaching “everything I have ever taught throughout my career, from kindergarten to college. It is a huge blessing and I cannot wait.”
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal