Freakytown takes over Fredericktown Saturday

Freakytown will return from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday around the court square and main streets of downtown Fredericktown.
This event is a community favorite and usually draws close to 2,000 kids and parents to the area for a costume contest, ghoulish fun and a ton of free candy.
"We are excited to have over 50 organizations and businesses signed up to pass out candy and provide games for the kiddos," Chamber of Commerce Board Member Tessa Rehkop said. "The Fredericktown Blackcat Battalion Booster Club will be hosting a costume contest on the Post Office steps. Be sure to get there by 4 p.m. to register as they have a limited number that can enter."
Rehkop said you also will not want to miss the "Witches Brew" which is returning this year at IBS Print Shop.
"Melissa's Magic Touch, winners of the past booth competition, will have a fun theme from the Disney Movie 'Coco' set up on the north side courthouse steps," Rehkop said. "Something new this year is a whole parking lot, Madison County Service Coordination parking lot, full of games and candy booths from organizations with Calvary Church."
Rehkop also reminded everyone to go through the haunted house and hayride presented by the Fredericktown Fire Department and High School Junior ROTC program, located at the SRT training grounds on South Chamber Drive.
"The goal of Freakytown is to provide a fun and safe environment for kids and their families to trick-or-treat," Rehkop said. "All streets will be blocked off so you don't have to worry about the threat of passing vehicles."
Rehkop wants to remind those coming out to Freakytown that everyone who puts on this event is volunteering their time, resources, candy, etc. She asks that everyone be kind and courteous to all those passing out candy or hosting an activity.
The chamber asks that no one bring pets to the event as they want everyone to feel comfortable and safe.
Last year, Freakytown was canceled due to the looming COVID-19 pandemic.
"Everyone on the Madison County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors was so bummed to have to cancel Freakytown last year," Rehkop said. "However, we didn't want to risk holding such a large event during the uncertainty of COVID. So we are so excited to be able to hold the event this year."
Rehkop said the board feels safe in holding it this year because school has been in session the entire year. She said she is also not advertising the event as much this year to the surrounding communities.
"It's always such a crowded event that I want to just promote it to our community because of COVID," Rehkop said. "That's not to say anyone from out-of-town isn't welcome. Everyone is more than welcome to attend this event. We just please ask that anyone feeling sick stays at home. If you are concerned about large crowds this is not the event for you."
Rehkop said one change to this year is if there is bad weather the event will be canceled.
"We've lived and we've learned from past Freakytown events," Rehkop said. "This has become such a large event that we know now that there isn't an indoor venue large enough to hold it.
"As much as I hate to cancel it if it rains I just can't have a repeat of 2019 when the line was so long it stretched outside in the rain. I can't apologize enough for that. I don't want to be known as the wicked witch of Freakytown."
Rehkop said she is excited to see everyone come out in all of their costumes and loves to see how creative the kids and families get.
