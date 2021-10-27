Freakytown takes over Fredericktown Saturday

"The goal of Freakytown is to provide a fun and safe environment for kids and their families to trick-or-treat," Rehkop said. "All streets will be blocked off so you don't have to worry about the threat of passing vehicles."

Rehkop wants to remind those coming out to Freakytown that everyone who puts on this event is volunteering their time, resources, candy, etc. She asks that everyone be kind and courteous to all those passing out candy or hosting an activity.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The chamber asks that no one bring pets to the event as they want everyone to feel comfortable and safe.

Last year, Freakytown was canceled due to the looming COVID-19 pandemic.

"Everyone on the Madison County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors was so bummed to have to cancel Freakytown last year," Rehkop said. "However, we didn't want to risk holding such a large event during the uncertainty of COVID. So we are so excited to be able to hold the event this year."

Rehkop said the board feels safe in holding it this year because school has been in session the entire year. She said she is also not advertising the event as much this year to the surrounding communities.