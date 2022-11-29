Fredericktown goes all out for Small Business Saturday

Shoppers came out and filled the local shops in Madison County for Small Business Saturday Nov. 26.

"I think the day went great," Madison County Chamber of Commerce event coordinator Tessa Rehkop said. "There were so many people downtown even before the event actually started. People were ready to shop."

Rehkop said businesses have reported they stayed busy all day and some even had shoppers show up as early as 8 a.m. ready to get in and shop those deals.

"This event perfectly exemplifies what the chamber is all about, supporting our local business community," Rehkop said. "For every dollar you spend locally, 67 cents stays in the community. It's always so nice to see downtown Fredericktown busy with shoppers. This day falls between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so it's nice to have a day where the shopping is all about supporting local small businesses as opposed to the 'big box' stores and online retailers."

Rehkop said, her favorite part of the day was her visit to The Crazy Wildflower.

"I personally really enjoyed the Grinch photo op at The Crazy Wildflower," Rehkop said. "I dressed my dog up as The Grinch and got her picture."

Georgie Kay's also offered a fun photo op and both stores had yummy food trucks in their parking lots.

The Crazy Wildflower was host to Holy Grounds Coffee Co. and Waves Mini Donuts, and The Waffle Shop could be found across town at Georgie Kay's.

Obviously the nourishment from the food trucks kept everyone energized as shopping stayed steady all day.

The chamber created a little extra fun with the "Visit to Win" contest. Shoppers who visited all the MCCC member shops and had their paper marked were put into a drawing for gift cards. Tina Bean was randomly drawn as the winner of the $100 gift card and Karen Stuchell won the $50 gift card donated by Tis the Season.

"I would really like to thank everyone who makes this day possible," Rehkop said. "The shoppers who come out and spend their hard earned money locally, the City of Fredericktown for allowing us to setup pop up shops on the sidewalks and the businesses who go out of their way to provide food, refreshments, photo ops, deals and giveaways that make this day so much fun"

Rehkop said she would also like to encourage everyone to shop local, not only on Small Business Saturday but year round.

"Gift certificates to local businesses always make great gifts when you don't know what to buy for someone," Rehkop said. "Plus you have the added benefit of supporting your community while you're at it."