Free fishing this weekend

The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free fishing days are back this year. This Saturday and Sunday, any person may fish state waters without a permit, trout permit, and prescribed area daily tag.
The annual free fishing days happen each year on the weekend following the first Monday in June. During these two days, residents just getting into the sport have a chance to try fishing before buying a permit.
Candice Davis of MDC explained that one of the main purposes for the free fishing days is to allow people who have never really tried fishing to do so while spending little to no money.
Regularly, fishing permits are offered throughout the year at a cost of $12 for the year, $7 for a daily permit, and a trout permit costs an additional $7.
Davis mentioned that, in addition to not having to purchase a permit, MDC has partnered with local libraries to allow anyone with a library card to check out fishing rods and tackle free of charge just like a library book.
“This weekend is the perfect time to try fishing without any investment,” said Davis.
Participating libraries can be found on MDC’s website. The public libraries of Park Hills, Bonne Terre, and Farmington all have fishing rods and tackle that can be checked out for three days at a time.
Also mentioned by Davis was the fishing app now being offered by the MDC which is a tool that anglers might find very useful.
There are plenty of places to fish in southeast Missouri and locations can easily be found using MDC’s mobile app, MO Fishing. The app includes a fish identification guide, as well as MDC-identified fishing locations and navigation to those areas. The app also includes fish attractors’ locations within the fishing areas. Fishing permits can also be purchased or renewed through the app.
The free fishing days aren't just for first-time fishers as Davis explained.
“Spending time with your kids outdoors is healthy,” said Davis. “Spending time outdoors fishing is scientifically proven to reduce stress levels.
“It’s a really great chance to spend time with your family. And being that it’s held the weekend before Fathers Day, I think it’s perfect."
Davis said if you don’t have kids, then use this as an opportunity to take a friend out who doesn’t know how to fish and teach them.
“It’s something that will pay off forever and fishing is a great skill to have.”
Find Rod and Reel Loaner locations, fishing events and more information about fishing in Missouri at http://www.mdc.mo.gov/fishing.
