The Bismarck Fire Department will hold the annual Freedom Festival this Wednesday and Thursday celebrating Independence Day with a variety of fun festivities.
The first night’s events will kick off at 5 p.m. with Roy Whaley and Ambush taking the stage and playing live music until 7 p.m. at which time American Bluegrass Drive will begin playing for the remainder of the first festival night.
Also at 5 p.m., silent auctions will begin with gift baskets, metal art, quilts, and a large array of other donated items to be sold to the highest bidder. Proceeds for the action will go toward the fire department to help offset the expenses associated with putting the festival together. The silent auctions will close the next day at 7:30 p.m.
At 6 p.m., winners of the Prince and Princess contest will be announced. This contest is facilitated by the Bismarck High School Senior Class and has been going on for the last few weeks. Collection containers have been located at stores around town and each penny in a contestants container counts as a vote.
Various food and craft vendors will be at the festival and vendor setup will be from noon to 4 p.m Wednesday.
The first night of the festival will also feature a barbecue contest where local pitmasters will compete for awards in the categories of best hamburger, pork steaks, and chicken. Contestants for the barbecue contest can begin setting up anytime after noon and judging will begin at 7 p.m with best hamburger being judged first, followed by pork steak and then chicken. At 8:30 p.m., medals will be awarded for the best barbecue in each category.
Students from Bismarck High School will be hosting a Color Fun Run fundraiser which will begin at 8 p.m.
Events for the first night will wrap up at 9 p.m.
On Thursday, the day's festivities will begin with a parade at 10 a.m. Lineup for the parade will be at 9 a.m. by the churches on Veterans Drive near Spruce Street.
The parade will travel down Veterans Drive, make a left onto East Main Street, and travel toward City Hall. The parade will then make a left on Center Street and head back toward the school.
Events will open after the parade, with the VFW Flag Raising Ceremony at 11 a.m.
During the second day of the festival, many events will take place including a jalapeno eating contest at 1 p.m. Contestants for this spicy contest will need to be age 18 or older.
At 2 p.m. the Money in the Haystack contest will begin first with children ages 3-6 competing to seek out as much cash as they can in the large stacks of hay. Next, children ages 7-10 will descend on the haystacks to try their luck at locating the loot hiding in the hay.
A watermelon eating contest will be held at 3 p.m. with participants ages 10-15 competing and contestants age 16 and over competing afterward.
Buddy Dee's and the Cruisers will begin entertaining event-goers with live music from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by Levi Burton taking the stage until 3 p.m. The third band to perform will be Those One Guys who will play until 5 p.m. at which time Jim N I will take over playing music until 7 p.m.
The band Deja Vu will round out the day’s live music playing up until the start of the fireworks display which begins at 9 p.m.
"Anyone wishing to participate in the parade can just show on up around 9 and check in," said Bismark Fire Chief John Colwell.
Colwell went on to explain that he expects this year to be a lot of fun and was excited about all of different things going on this year.
If anyone has any questions regarding the event, they can contact John Colwell at 573-315-8718 or Sally Colwell at 573-315-1448.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.