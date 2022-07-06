Freedom Fest deemed a success

Bismarck hosted the annual Freedom Fest Monday, but this time with someone new running it. Previously, the festival celebrating Independence Day was organized by the Bismarck Fire Department, but this year the new Bismarck Chamber of Commerce took charge in preparing the festivities.

The new chamber, formed earlier in the year, had only been working on the event since the month of May, meeting nearly weekly to plan the event.

Freedom Fest started the activities on Sunday with a Glow Run. Carla’s Café and Tackle Box both provided gift certificates to the winners of the run.

Monday was the main day for Freedom Fest. The parade at 10 a.m. was led by Bismarck VFW Post 6947, followed by the traditional flag-raising ceremony, symbolizing the official start of the festival. Vendors opened afterward on Main Street.

Chamber President Chris Griffin thought there was a great turnout for the parade, with participants including classic cars, churches, school organizations, community members, and fire trucks from Irondale and Bismarck.

Former Bismarck Superintendent Jason King was the grand marshal of the parade. As of July 1, King is no longer the superintendent at Bismarck after spending many years working for the district both as a teacher and in administration. He will be working for Windsor C-1 School District.

“We wanted to make sure that we honored him for his many years serving our community,” said Griffin, “It was well deserved.”

Many Bismarck businesses were open during the festival, along with more than 30 vendors, selling crafts, handing out information, and raising money.

Griffin said the local businesses had a great day, both Granny Barb's Pies and Tackle Box sold out of their respective pies and barbecue. The Lady Queene restaurant, hosted the car show and bounce house, all while cooking food that Griffin said can take a person back to a 1950s dinner.

Throughout the day, there were plenty of activities and events for attendees: the Prince and Princess contest with winners Braydon Fortner and Maylee Koenig, a Pie in the Face event featuring Bismarck Sgt. Scott LaHay, a dunking booth, and live music.

Activities ended with fireworks at the school. Assisting with fireworks were Mayor Seth Radford, Dustin Garling, Griffin, LaHay, and Cory Coffman.

Griffin said that without those men, the chamber wouldn’t have had the fireworks.

Sponsors for Freedom Fest include Unico Bank, City of Bismarck, Bismarck R-5 School District as platinum sponsors. Gold sponsors are Roy’s Convenience Store, Carla’s Café, and Bobbie and Crystal Keane B&C Auto Repair, who also sponsored the band. Silver sponsors included Bismarck Assembly of God Church and First State Community Bank. Bronze sponsors include Tackle Box, VFW Post 6947, Paula Gamblin, Billy’s Auto Repair, Joe and Margaret Snyder, and the Painted Palomino. Michael McGinnity from Pettus Automotive, Fredericktown, provided the car for grand marshal, and Graphic Options and Resinger Construction sponsoring the bounce house.