Freedom Fest planning continues

The Bismarck Chamber of Commerce met last week to discuss the July 4 Freedom Fest and the parade that accompanies.

The newly re-formed chamber met in the Old Train Depot, with Katie Conway, manager of the Bismarck Unico Bank branch, leading the meeting.

One of the big discussion points of the night was the parade.

After discussion, the board settled on a 9:30 a.m. lineup time, and a 10 a.m. start time. Tentatively, the parade is planned to start at the Baptist Church on Veterans Drive, heading toward the school and turning on Cedar Street in front of the bank to head back toward the church.

Activities, food and vendors will be set up along Main Street after the parade.

Vendor applications are still available, and will be accepted until Monday. For a 12 by 12 space, the cost is $20 for non-electric, and $40 for an electric space, for food vendors, it is $50 per space. Set-up time for vendors on July 4 starts at 8 a.m., and everything is required to be gone by 11 p.m. that night. If interested, forms can be picked up from Conway at Unico Bank.

Another big topic brought up was the idea of the beer garden. They hope to have a beer garden. If approved, the board explained that since the chamber is a not-for-profit, the chamber is allowed up to $1,000 per brewer for that day. The beer garden is going to either be cans or kegs, according to the board.

There will be music. Fireworks will be set off at dark, about 9 p.m.

The chamber also discussed what to do with the issue of trash. It was brought up that the trash was previously resolved by using Bismarck school’s dumpsters. Trash barrels will be used this year.

For more information about the event, participating in the parade or becoming a sponsor, contact Conway at Unico Bank or Find Bismarck Freedom Fest 2022 on Facebook.

The chamber also discussed setting up a website for the Chamber with an app to follow, and joining the Missouri Chamber of Commerce.

Danielle Thurman is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be contacted at dthurman@dailyjournalonline.com or 573-518-3616.

