The Old Mines Area Historical Society (OMAHS) is hosting the annual French Heritage Seminar on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The seminar is one of many events celebrating the 300th anniversary of Old Mines.

Five different presentations on a variety of historical topics will be offered. Registration, which is $50, includes a continental breakfast, lunch, beverages and snacks during the event. Checks need to be made payable to OMAHS, or if paying by card call Cindy Merx at 573-854-0508.

Starting at 8 a.m. with registration, a continental breakfast, and the welcome, the first presentation starts at 8:30 with Father Mark Boyer presenting information on the Lamarques in Old Mines.

During the hour, Boyer will detail the lives of Etienne and Marie Louis (Bolduc) Lamarque in the village. He will also discuss the merger of the two richest families inside of the Louisiana Purchase, the wealth that fell into the hands of Marie-Louis and her brother Louis Bolduc, and where the wealth went.

After Boyer’s presentation, Lisa Gendron, an author, will provide information about Kennett Castle, also known as Selma Hall, and the families who lived there through documents, stories, and photos. Gendron hopes to illustrate the story of the pre-Civil War castle built near the Mississippi River in Jefferson County by Ferdinand Kennett. Along with showcasing the castle, Gendron will be showcasing the lives of those who have lived and worked on the estate from its beginning to the present day. Once Gendron’s presentation is completed, the seminar will take a 15-minute break.

Starting at 10:45 a.m., Suzanne Corbett, an award-winning writer, cookbook author, food historian/foodways interpreter, and teacher will present about Missouri’s food and the foodways traditions that connected people to their circumstances. A special highlight during this presentation includes a cooking demonstration on how to make Missouri Colonial wheat bread.

Lunch will be served from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

After lunch, the “Czar of Missouri History,” Ross Malone, will be presenting information on wagon trains, and how he believes Hollywood has not told the story truthfully as they were models of initiative and determination. According to Malone, the real wagons, leaders, food, and dangers are different than the way Tinseltown portrays them.

The final presentation of the day is by Carol Kuntz, who has been a volunteer curator at the Fort de Chartres State Historic Site’s Heritage Garden Project for the past 14 years. Kuntz will explore the region’s garden history through its French colonial and native people’s foodways; and look at horticultural history through recorded observations, 18th-century records, publications, and regional recipes handed down through southern Illinois country.

The OMAHS hosts the French Seminar yearly on the first weekend in April, unless Easter falls that weekend. This event is one of many planned celebrations for the 300th anniversary of Old Mines, including the main festival June 24, which starts at noon. The next event is the May 6 Car Show at the Knights of Columbus Hall located at 16283 North State Highway 21 in Cadet.