Production at Mineral Area College Theater hasn’t stopped for summer.
The Little Theater Guild is gearing up for a musical this week that is sure to make everyone smile.
The production is “A Year with Frog and Toad KIDS” and is based on the children’s book series of the same name by Arnold Lobel. The musical is several stories from the books that have been strategically placed together and adapted into a musical. Music was composed by Robert Reale and lyrics and screenplay were written by Willie Reale.
The musical will be performed at the Mineral Area College Theatre for four nights, Wednesday through Saturday. The performance will be at 7 p.m. each night. Tickets are $7 ($3 for students and seniors) and may be purchase at the MAC Bookstore or at the door prior to each night’s performance.
The cast for the musical is made up of about 25 elementary and middle school students and also has two MAC student co-directors, Grace Miller and Hunter Reece.
Grace Miller is from Farmington and is a current student at MAC. Miller most recently worked in the cast of “9 to 5” that ran in April. Miller said she is excited about her first experience directing.
“I think working with kids has been a good place to start,” said Miller. “We have a lot of different age groups, attitudes, and personalities.”
Hunter Reece, a 2018 graduate of Potosi High School and MAC student, played the leading role of Dora Lee in “9 to 5.” Recce said this experience has definitely been a challenge.
“We’ve gotten to teach the kids a lot of things but they’ve taught us things as well,” said Reece.
Both Miller and Reece agreed this has been a fun experience and have enjoyed watching the kids, many who have never been involved in theater, learn and grow.
The co-leading role of the musical as the title implies is Frog. The role of Frog will be played by Keegan Wade who is an 8th grade student at St. Joseph Catholic School in Farmington.
“This is my first time being on stage so I’m a little nervous and excited,” said Wade. He is the son of Brian and Samantha Wade.
Co-starring with Wade is Parker Pinkston who will play the role of Toad. Pinkston is a 3rd grade student at Parkside Elementary in Desloge.
“It’s so much fun and it makes me feel cool,” said Pinkston. He is the son of Dustin and Sara Pinkston.
The rest of the cast is divided into groups of animals. Each group has 4-5 members and one of students is sort of the “lead animal” for the group. The cast includes snails, moles, birds, squirrels, mice, turtles, and lizards.
The leading snail is played by Ellie Womble, a 7th grade student from De Soto Junior High and the daughter of Brian and Kylie Womble.
“I’ve always liked acting so this has been a good opportunity for me,” said Womble. “This is my first play and I’m excited to get started in acting.”
Heading up the mole section is Thaddeus Kay, a 5th grade student at North County Intermediate and the son of Shawn and Stacy Kay.
“My grandma likes the theater so I wanted to sign up and do something to make her proud,” said Kay. “My group has a ‘group solo’ so that’s a little nerve-wracking but also exciting at the same time.”
Flying into the lead bird role is a 6th grader from Farmington, Ava Mills. She is the daughter of Chad and Kara Mills.
“I played a role in ‘Junie B. Jones’ last year and I loved it so I had to be in the play again this year,” said Mills.
In charge of gathering nuts for the winter, the head squirrel is played by Maddie Coles, a 7th grader at Arcadia Valley and daughter of Michael Coles and Heather Brayfield. She said this is her first play.
“My cousin was always in the play so I thought I would give it a try,” said Coles. “It’s been a good experience but I haven’t had a chance to get nervous yet.”
In an attempt to avoid traps, Ashton Dane, son of Alan and Dana Dane, is playing the role of mouse. Dane is a 7th grader and is home schooled.
“I like being on stage and performing and entertaining people,” said Dane. “I like to make people happy.”
Entering the stage as one of the oldest animals on earth, Sophie Yilmaz will play the role of the turtle. Yilmaz is a 7th grade student at Fredericktown Middle School and is the daughter of Ozgur and Danielle Yilmaz.
“I love to perform and entertain,” said Yilmaz. “I want to be an actress when I grow up and this will be an excellent thing to be able to add to my repertoire.”
Racing across the stage is lizard Kayden King, a 3rd grade student at Central West Elementary and the son of Brock and Meagan King.
“I was with my cousins one day at my grandma and grandpa’s house and one cousin asked me to come along to auditions,” said King. “I went to auditions and got a part.”
King said he has had a lot of fun but is also very nervous. King said this is something he will definitely do again.
