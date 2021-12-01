From courthouse square to Christmas wonderland: Miracles on Main Street takes place Saturday afternoon in Fredericktown

The Madison County Miracles on Main Street event will be 1 to 6 p.m., Saturday on the four main streets around the courthouse square in downtown Fredericktown.

"From its charming court square, small town Fredericktown, will be bursting with character and Christmas traditions," Miracles on Main Street Organizer Tara Hale said. "The little town has the Christmas charm and festivities worthy of a Hallmark movie. The Christmas season officially begins at 1 o'clock Dec. 4 as we transform court square into a Christmas wonderland."

The free event will include pictures with Santa, sugar cookie decorating, and a return visit from Santa's reindeer Prancer.

Prancer has been a favorite at the event for several years and has agreed to make the journey from the North Pole once again to share his holiday magic with everyone. Come by Tis the Season from 2 to 4 p.m. to meet the live reindeer. Prancer's visit is hosted by Statler Realty.

Santa's Sleigh, Surrey and Polar Express rides will return this year. The rides will pick up by the courthouse, travel around the square, down through Light Up Azalea Park and then back up to the courthouse. Catch a free ride from 1 to 4 p.m.

Vendors will still be set up along the main streets and Mrs. Claus will be reading stories inside the Ozark Regional Library for anyone who needs to warm up.

"We still have the favorite free activities but we have added some new activities," Miracles on Main Street Organizer April Sarakas said. "The Little Mermaid will be available for pictures and we have a Jingle Jam scheduled as well."

Sarakas said her favorite part of the day is seeing families come out and enjoy time together.

"I hope it helps bring the Christmas spirit to everyone and that they have a wonderful day filled with memories that last forever," Sarakas said.

There will plenty of free activities for memories to be made at, such as stocking decorating hosted by Madison County Extension Council, ornament decorating hosted by World Finance, Sugar Cookie Decorating hosted by Madison County Service Coordinators, Scavenger Hunt and The Little Mermaid are hosted by The Crafty Boutique, Letters to Santa hosted by Madison County Chamber of Commerce, Cake Walk hosted by FCCLA and Leslie Sutton 4H YPA, coloring contest hosted by Thal's Hardware and face painting hosted by Calvary Church.

The Jingle Jam, along with a S'mores Station and "The Christmas Story" playing, will be hosted by Calvary Church at the Azalea Park Pavilion from 4 to 5 p.m.

Pictures with Santa will be from 3 to 5 p.m. on the south side of the courthouse. Pictures are free and parents are welcome to take their own pictures. Children will be given a free gift from Santa.

The Tree Lighting Ceremony located on the south side of the courthouse will be at 5:30 p.m. The lighting is hosted by Melvin Mills Roofing and Mayor Kelly Korokis.

Miracles on Main Street will end with the annual Parade of Lights at 6 p.m.

The parade has been a long-standing tradition and will start at Tis the Season continuing up to New Era Bank then take a left on East Main St., around the courthouse onto West Main St., then a left on Park Dr. and a left onto West College Ave.

The event is full of floats created by local people, businesses and organizations and is always a spectacular sight.

"The Christmas parade will appeal to the kids and the kids at heart," Hale said. "Of course it wouldn't be Christmas cheer without good ole Saint Nick. For a festive hometown parade, Santa will be at the tail end of our Parade of Lights in his sleigh."

The group organizing the event would like to thank all of the sponsors and volunteers for helping make the event possible, especially Lisa Howard, Danetta Howard, Sarakas and Hale for spending countless hours organizing the free family fun.

"The community of Fredericktown has a way of coming together and supporting each other," Sarakas said. "This pride makes these events possible for our children and is why we call it 'Miracles' on Main Street. This event is a way for children to make memories and spark their imaginations in their own hometown."

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.