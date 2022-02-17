From Farmington to Hollywood

One of the most unusual biographies you’ll ever read on the Internet Movie Database (IMDb) belongs to a man many of our readers may know well or are at least somewhat familiar with.

It reads, “Raised in the heartland of America, Kevin D. Ross grew up a typical bored youth in the small town of Farmington, Missouri. A product of a Norman Rockwell-like family with loving parents and four younger siblings, Ross attended the University of Missouri School of Journalism. After graduating, he headed for the lights and lure of Hollywood. He earned his MFA (Master of Fine Arts) from the USC School of Cinema-Television and has been happily working in the film industry ever since.”

While the biography, attributed to “Anonymous,” is an entertaining one and covers very broadly the basic facts of the 56-year-old Farmington native’s life, there is much more that isn’t revealed — a shortcoming that will hopefully be rectified before this story is finished.

“I love Farmington, he said. “I moved there at 6 weeks old. My father happened to be in the service in France at the time, so that was where I was born.

"Then my parents moved back to Farmington. Both of my parents were from Iron Mountain, Missouri, which is on the way to Ironton. My dad was a dentist. He had an office at 215 E. Columbia St., which First State Community Bank has put their drive-thru there now, right across from Krekeler Jewelers.”

Long-time Farmington residents know his dad very well — not just because Dr. Douglas Ross was a well-known and respected dentist in town, but he also served for a time as the town’s mayor.

“He was mayor when I was little,” Ross recalled. “I thought he was the king of Farmington.”

Describing his growing up years in the small southeast Missouri town as “great,” Ross attended St. Paul Lutheran School all the way from kindergarten through eighth grade and was even a paperboy for the Farmington Evening Press for two years beginning in seventh grade.

“Our neighbor was 'Wit' Ledbetter who was publisher and editor of The Press back then,” he said. “And so, that helped me get my love for journalism. I did the school newspaper, and on the side would make Super 8 movies with friends around our house during the summers. But I never really thought that it was going to be possible to be in the film industry because growing up in Missouri, that’s like a pipedream.

“I graduated in 1983 from Farmington High School and ’87 from Mizzou with a journalism degree,” Ross said. “While I was at Mizzou, I took some filmmaking classes, which were a lot of fun — 16-millimeter type films — and also inspired me. I also created a lot of videos for the Department of Residential Life, which was the residence halls. I worked for them as an RA (Resident Advisor). That just kept inspiring me to make entertainment in the visual arts.”

Ross applied for graduate school at the University of Southern California film school in Los Angeles and the day he graduated from the University of Missouri, he received his acceptance letter.

“At the time I thought for sure I was going to go to work in newspaper at Ottumwa, Iowa, or something like that,” he said. “You know, I was sure I was going to do the small-town newspaper gig but then I got accepted, and I was like, ‘All right, I’m going to LA now!’ And so off I went.

“That was a three-year program and during that time I thought I was going to be a writer-director — that was my plan. Because of my journalism background, I thought, ‘I’ll write scripts and that will be my entry into the industry.’ But as I was at film school, I gravitated toward editing and I would edit a lot of students’ films, and everyone said I was good at it.”

Ross received an internship on a TV movie as an assistant editor and soon the direction of his professional life suddenly changed.

“Pretty soon I had enough days to get into the union and so, suddenly I was an assistant editor on big features and that was the track that I ended up going down. I got lucky in a way when I was an assistant editor. As soon as I got into our editing guild — our union — the first feature I worked on was 'Mrs. Doubtfire.' That became a huge hit.

“I followed that up for Fox Studios with the movie 'Speed.' So, I had these two big movies that I happened to work on that became hits. So, that really propelled my career as an assistant. But it took longer to become an editor because of that because people were like, ‘You’re a good assistant editor. I don’t want you to move up — I want you to keep assisting!’

His personal life went through a major change as well when Ross met Janet Ogletree who eventually became his wife.

“Janet moved out to Los Angeles to go to Pepperdine for her undergrad the same year I moved down here to go to grad school,” Ross explained. “We never met for years and years and did other things. She was an assistant editor also. At one point when I was on the Paramount lot doing 'The Truman Show,' she was doing the Nick Cage movie, 'Face Off,' as the assistant editor.

“I remember seeing her as we passed in the hallway, but we never talked. She doesn’t remember me at all. We discussed it before. Then, right before 9/11, we were introduced to each other by a mutual friend. I was on a movie called 'Vanilla Sky' — a Cameron Crow thing. She was on a John Woo movie — 'Windtalkers.'

“We were a few miles from each other, so I said, ‘Why don’t we meet for lunch?’ And we did. Then 9/11 happened and we started dating a few weeks after that, and we’ve been together ever since.”

The couple is the parents of 14-year-old twins.

Ross finally got his “big break” when he began working in television instead of on feature films.

“At the time if you edited television there was like these two different camps,” he said. “Feature people wouldn’t hire television people because they thought they were beneath them. They’d go, ‘Oh, you’re in television’ and kind of be snooty about it.

"Now it’s changed because of streaming and Netflix. There really isn’t network television much anymore. The quality is much higher.

“I kept plugging away and working on those shows I thought were really good that nobody watched, and then finally — after I did 'Stranger Things' — that’s when my career took off as far as getting big shows that everyone knew or were kind of decent.”

Ross is currently working on the Showtime drama series "Yellowjackets" which recently received a positive review from famed writer Stephen King who tweeted, “Yellowjackets is a hell of a good survival story, a hell of a good mystery story, and has its fair share of horrifying moments. What it’s also got — so many current shows don’t — is sharp characterization and a mordant sense of humor.”

“That was exciting when we heard that Stephen King liked it,” Ross said. “That was a nice surprise. I have to say I work on these shows and when I’m working on them, I’m like, ‘These are really great shows. I hope somebody watches because I’ve worked on other shows that have been really great that never found an audience, so they were canceled right away. You’re always like, ‘I do this quality stuff, but nobody sees it.’

“And then 'Yellowjackets,' when it premiered, it just started growing and growing a bigger fanbase and cult status. It seemed to be the talk around the internet. There’s a whole thread on Reddit where people had their theories about 'Yellowjackets.' It’s a big hit. All of us that worked on it thought it was a great show. We just didn’t know it was going to be as successful as it was, so that was a nice surprise.”

In the television and movie industry, film editors who work behind the scenes don’t know if they’ve created a big hit or a big flop until audiences give a show or movie a thumbs up or thumbs down.

Ross said, “Like 'Stranger Things' — when I was working on it, people would say, ‘What are you working on?’ I’d say, ‘Well, it’s this really cool Netflix show called 'Stranger Things.' It’s like '80s. It’s Winona Ryder. I hope people watch it. It’s going to be great.’ We thought, ‘This is a really great show that we’ve done,’ but then we had to wait like two months for it to come out after we’d finished it.

“We didn’t know if it was going to be a big hit or not. That was kind of mind-blowing — when you suddenly had them making Funko Pops of your characters and people were buying shirts and Halloween costumes of your characters! I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, this is insane!’

Unlike the actors who appear in films and television shows, a film editor doesn’t use their expertise in front of the camera. Asked if he would describe his job as a solitary one, Ross said, “It is solitary because you’re in a room cutting by yourself with equipment. You’re going through all the material — the dailies, they’re called — that they shot the day before. I’d say it’s 50/50 on the shows that I’ve been on, we’re next to the set. Like I was on a show called 'Them,' which was a horror series on Amazon Prime Video. On that one, we were on the stages.

“On 'The Lawnmower Man,' one of my earliest films, that was the first one where I got to edit scenes. Even though I was assistant, the editor let me edit. Our editing rooms were basically right next to the stages. So, when Pierce Brosnan was bored, he would come in and sit in my room and watch me work on the dailies.

“I did a show called 'Southland,' which is a cop show — a good show. I did the last season of that and some of the actors who played cops, if they were bored, they would come by editing and sit on the couch in the room and say, ‘Mind if I hangout?’ They would just watch. So, that happens a lot. But the show 'Yellowjackets' is filmed in Vancouver, and we edit it at home. I get together with the other editing teams using Zoom.”

Now that the first season of 'Yellowjackets' has been completed and the second season will be going into production sometime in the future, Ross is already working on another show.

“I’m finishing up on a mini-series for NBC,” he said. “There’s going to be a big promotion for it during the Super Bowl. It’s called 'The Thing About Pam' and stars Renee Zellweger.

"It’s about Pam Hupp, whom I guess is from Troy, Missouri, that became quite a sensation because of Dateline. She murdered like three people, and she’s framed the husband of the first person she allegedly murdered. She’s in prison now. It’s crazy! Over the course of five years, over five different Datelines, it started out, ‘The husband obviously did it,’ and then as they progress, it’s like, ‘Maybe it was Pam! Pam Hupp did it!’

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ross now edits at home, which initially created a space problem for his family.

“I don’t mind not commuting to work in the morning because it would be a 45-minute drive, but I do miss the camaraderie of being in a room with other co-workers,” he said. “What’s crazy here is that we don’t have a guest room anymore because I’m using it as my office.

"We’ve had friends who’ve said, ‘We’re vaccinated. Can we come stay at your house for one day? We’re driving through.’ And I’m like, ‘We don’t have an extra bed anymore. My office — we’d have to take it out! We don’t have any room!’”

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-783-9667 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

