From Marler Music Center to the big stage and back

Sunday brings a special opportunity for Parkland residents to experience high-caliber musicianship and composition in Farmington.
“Once again, we are bringing an opportunity to the Mineral Area that would have only been experienced in Nashville at Belmont University or some other large city,” said Scottye Adkins, executive director of Mineral Area Council on the Arts.
“The arts have the ability to cross boundaries, create community, and provide that emotional outlet of expression we so desperately need. This is a rare opportunity for our region to host world-class musicians.”
Dr. Robert Marler, pianist, and Dr. Carmine Miranda, cellist, both award-winning instrumentalists with several recordings to their credit, will perform Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Centene Center. Adult tickets are $5 at the door. Students 17 years of age and under may attend free of charge.
The event is sponsored by MACOA, the City of Farmington, and Marler Music Center.
The performance will include selections by 20th Century Russian Composer Dmitri Shostakovich. The artist, born in 1906, created compositions which are greatly varied in style. He was inspired by composers of the Romantic Era and other 20th Century contemporaries from Soviet Russia and from around the world. Shostakovich died in 1975.
In addition, Sunday’s performance will include work by Russian Composer Sergei Rachmaninoff. Born in 1873, he was a composer and piano virtuoso and known for his piano concerti and the piece for piano and orchestra titled “Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini.” He was also a conductor of the Romantic Era. Rachmaninoff died in 1934.
The special music of Rachmaninoff and Shostakovich requires the highest level of musicianship, which involves both technical skill and expression. The connection made through music, which brings two virtuosos together in this performance, will amaze the audience.
Dr. Carmine Miranda is a fellow professor of cello and chamber music director for strings at Belmont University. The Nashville university has more than 8,000 students and a school of music with nearly 850 music majors.
He is a soloist who has performed worldwide with chamber ensembles and orchestras including Caracas Municipal Symphony, South Czech Philharmonic, and the Moravian Philharmonic. He has also performed in numerous concert halls and music festivals such as Carnegie Hall; the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center at the University of Notre Dame; the Bowdoin International Music Festival in Brunswick, Maine; the Close Encounters with Music Series in Great Barrington, New York; and many more.
He was born in Venezuela to Armenian and Italian immigrants. He began his musical studies at the Latin-American Academy of Violoncello and the Simon Bolivar Conservatory of Music where he was a member of the National Youth Orchestra. He later immigrated to the U.S. at an early age where he continued his musical studies and later earned his doctoral degree at the University of Cincinnati.
“I have studied in many places and with several great cellists, chamber musicians and overall musicians in the past,” said Miranda. “However, every day and every performance is a new learning experience which have provided me with great and invaluable knowledge.”
The cello has been Miranda’s primary instrument. However, he underwent several years of basic piano training as well (mostly forgotten, sadly),” he said. “Would two DJ turntables and mixer count as another instrument?”
Miranda said he has been inspired by diverse genres such as Pierre Fournier, Paul Tortelier, Pablo Casals, Vladimir Horowitz, Jascha Heifetz, Yngvie Malmsteeen, Frank Zappa, Steve Vai, Styx, Queen, Daft Punk, Justice, and more.
Readers can learn more about Miranda through his website www.carminemiranda.com.
Dr. Robert Marler is professor of music at Belmont University and teaches graduate and undergraduate piano. He currently serves as principal keyboardist for the Nashville Symphony for whom he has had the opportunity to record on 10 Grammy award-winning recordings and 16 Grammy-nominated recordings for the Naxos label, the world’s largest independent classical label.
He has similarly played and recorded with the Buffalo Symphony. He is a frequent soloist, chamber musician, orchestra musician, and accompanist throughout the Midwest and South with the Alabama Symphony, Louisiana Philharmonic, Bryant Symphony, Nashville Ballet; and many more. He is also credited with performing with numerous instrumentalists from renowned orchestras worldwide, including the London Symphony, New York Philharmonic, Chicago Symphony, French National Orchestra, Cincinnati Symphony, and others.
“I am extremely fortunate to be the full-time principal keyboardist of the Nashville Symphony,” he said.
The Nashville Symphony plays more than 145 concerts a year, consisting of music of all styles: classical, jazz, pop, movie soundtracks, and video game music.
“It was a recent honor to play a concert of music by John Williams, the greatest movie composer of all time, with John Williams conducting,” he said.
Marler is known in the Mineral Area as Bob. He grew up in the Marler Music Store in Flat River, a business his father started while working in the lead mines the year Robert was born. His mother was a piano teacher and started giving her son lessons at the age of 6. He began teaching piano lessons at 13 in his father’s store and also demonstrated the piano; organ; trombone, which he played in high school; and other instruments which were for sale.
“There were many times I would take an organ and Leslie speaker from the music store and play for horse shows and rodeos in the area,” said Marler, “something that I soon gave up after becoming a classical music nerd.”
He said his interest in music “was always there because of being around music every day at the music store.”
He also credits Flat River resident Essie Reid who gave Marler piano lessons. Because of her influence, he began studying piano in St. Louis when he was in high school. After graduating from Central High School, Marler attended Mineral Area College the very first year of the new campus.
There, he continued to play trombone through his first year at MAC and played in the jazz band. He learned even more about music under the guidance and instruction of Robert Vandall, a teacher and composer who later became one of the most important piano pedagogy composers in the nation.
It was because of Vandall that Marler decided to focus on music as his career. He helped Marler arrange and traveled with him to an audition at the music department at University of Missouri-Columbia where he had decided to focus entirely on the piano, his principal instrument. Marler was fortunate to win the largest music scholarship ever awarded in the department up until that time.
He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in performance and moved to Indiana University, the largest music school in the world, to study with Sidney Foster, one of the most significant pianists in the country. He completed his master’s degree and doctoral degree in music at University of Cincinnati College’s Conservatory of Music.
Marler currently lives in Nashville with his wife Deb, also from Park Hills, daughters Sara and Julie, and three grandchildren.
He said he was asked by someone who remembered that he was from St. Francois County to perform in Farmington.
“I look forward to playing a concert after all these years near the home where I grew up,” he said.
He added, “Carmine is a new music faculty member at Belmont University and is an incredible performing cellist, one of the best I have ever heard.”
The two became acquainted this past year and recently performed a faculty concert together on campus and are planning many recordings and concerts in the future.
Miranda said they have a “wonderful close family of very talented colleagues and teachers at Belmont. We are all constantly performing together, and Robert is certainly one of my colleagues and friends who I see very frequently. It also helps that we are office neighbors.”
Regarding their upcoming concert, Miranda said they are both very excited to be performing for the City of Farmington and hope everyone attending their performance can have a wonderful night of music making.
“Both pieces are among the largest and most important works by the composers,” said Marler. “The piano writing in the Rachmaninoff is incredibly difficult but also among the most beautiful writing by the composer. The cello writing is also among the most beautiful and technically demanding of the instrument.”
“Both pieces of music offer diverse levels of intricacy which require great technical control and virtuosity,” said Miranda. “At the same time, the pieces that we will be performing have an orchestral quality to them, which require a great level of stamina and athleticism.”
Both musicians spend a great deal of time to prepare for a performance.
“We dedicate a great portion of our lives to constantly improve on our craft,” said Miranda, “which includes years of tradition and lots of practice hours in order to perfect the most intricate musical details.”
Marler said, “For me, the Rachmaninoff is one of the most demanding pieces of the chamber music repertory.”
Marler said he has practiced more than 100 hours on this work alone.
“The practice is instrumental in helping me maintain the level of playing necessary to be a professional musician in a major symphony orchestra like the Nashville Symphony.”
