From Marler Music Center to the big stage and back

There, he continued to play trombone through his first year at MAC and played in the jazz band. He learned even more about music under the guidance and instruction of Robert Vandall, a teacher and composer who later became one of the most important piano pedagogy composers in the nation.

It was because of Vandall that Marler decided to focus on music as his career. He helped Marler arrange and traveled with him to an audition at the music department at University of Missouri-Columbia where he had decided to focus entirely on the piano, his principal instrument. Marler was fortunate to win the largest music scholarship ever awarded in the department up until that time.

He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in performance and moved to Indiana University, the largest music school in the world, to study with Sidney Foster, one of the most significant pianists in the country. He completed his master’s degree and doctoral degree in music at University of Cincinnati College’s Conservatory of Music.

Marler currently lives in Nashville with his wife Deb, also from Park Hills, daughters Sara and Julie, and three grandchildren.

He said he was asked by someone who remembered that he was from St. Francois County to perform in Farmington.