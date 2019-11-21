As the holiday season approaches, Mineral Area College is gearing up for the season with a variety of events that will continue through the first of the year.
MAC is opening its doors to every individual of the community to come and be a part of several events.
The season of performances kicks off with the Music Department’s Holiday Tree Lighting at 5 p.m. in the MAC Concourse on Dec. 4.
The longest running event will be taking place Dec. 5-7. “The Streetcar Named Desire” will be hosted in the MAC Theater at 7 p.m. (On Dec. 8 auditions for Feb. 20-22 “August: Osage County” show will at 2 p.m. in the MAC Theater.)
On Dec. 10 the MAC Concert Band and Steel Drum concert will take place. This event will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the MAC Theater.
MAC Music Student Honors Recital will be on Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. in the MAC Theater.
At the First Baptist Church in Farmington, the Winter Choral Concert “Messiah” will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 13.
