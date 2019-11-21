{{featured_button_text}}
List of MAC Music Performances photo

Mineral Area College has a variety of events on its Fine Arts Calendar for people of all ages to enjoy during the winter season.

 MACEY ADAMS, Daily Journal

As the holiday season approaches, Mineral Area College is gearing up for the season with a variety of events that will continue through the first of the year.

MAC is opening its doors to every individual of the community to come and be a part of several events.

The season of performances kicks off with the Music Department’s Holiday Tree Lighting at 5 p.m. in the MAC Concourse on Dec. 4.

The longest running event will be taking place Dec. 5-7. “The Streetcar Named Desire” will be hosted in the MAC Theater at 7 p.m. (On Dec. 8 auditions for Feb. 20-22 “August: Osage County” show will at 2 p.m. in the MAC Theater.)

On Dec. 10 the MAC Concert Band and Steel Drum concert will take place. This event will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the MAC Theater.

MAC Music Student Honors Recital will be on Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. in the MAC Theater.

At the First Baptist Church in Farmington, the Winter Choral Concert “Messiah” will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 13.

Macey Adams is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be reached at 573-518-3616 or madams@dailyjournalonline.com

