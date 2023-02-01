Frosty Brewfest celebrates 10 years

The 10th annual Frosty Brewfest & Spirits is set for Saturday at Crown Valley Winery. The event showcases local breweries and distilleries at the winery, located at 23589 Route WW in the western portion of Ste. Genevieve County.

To celebrate 10 years of Frosty Brewfest, Crown Valley is having a special after-party in the new event space at Crown Valley Brewing & Distilling. Admission to the party is included with the VIP ticket.

“In the past, this party has only been for the breweries and distilleries, and those who work the event,” said Amanda Jones, Marketing, Retail, and Lodging manager of Crown Valley Winery. “This year, we are adding a DJ, dinner, and unlimited craft draft to the ticket perks and opening it up to the public.”

The event is for people 21 or older, and a valid ID will need to be presented at the time of entry.

Two types of tickets are available for the event. The general admission ticket is $40 if purchased before the event and $50 day-of. It includes access to the Brewfest from noon to 4 p.m. and a 5-ounce souvenir tasting glass.

The VIP ticket is $75 if purchased before the event and $85 if purchased day-of. It includes access to Brewfest from noon to 4 p.m., a 16-ounce souvenir tasting glass, and admission to the after-party.

Tickets can be bought online by going to crownvalleywinery.com and clicking on the Frosty Brewfest picture. Tickets are also available the Facebook event page.

Designated driver tickets will also be available at the door the day of the event for $10 plus tax, which will include two bottled waters.

Returning once again this year, the Ste. Genevieve Trolley is offering a shuttle service to and from Brewfest. The trolley is $25 per person and includes round trip transportation from Farmington. Booking is available by calling the Trolley at 573-535-1911.

This year, more than 125 craft brews and spirits from southeast Missouri, St. Louis and southwest Illinois are expected at Brewfest.

Since the festival activities are outdoors, the stone firepit and heaters will be fired up to help keep the chill away, but the winery will also be open to help provide warmth. Live music by Crossroads will be performed outside.

“What originally started in a banquet room has now grown to need the indoor and outdoor space and parking that only Crown Valley Winery can accommodate. We are excited to see what each year will bring,” said Jones